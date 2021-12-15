Christmas, how will we travel to Europe with the new rules? Green pass is no longer enough, the guide

Contagions on the rise, new restrictions for those arriving in the Peninsula from EU countries (even with the Green pass) and the US alert for travel to Italy. Exactly 10 days after Christmas, the tourism sector of the Belpaese and Italian travelers return to tremble (and to cancel). After the substantial drops in turnover recorded throughout 2020 and the slight summer recovery, in fact, operators were focusing a lot on these last days of the year to further revive their activities. Omicron, however, and the new wave of positivity (yesterday more than 20 thousand according to the daily bulletin), seems to have different programs.

And it is therefore no coincidence that Italy, even challenging the opinion of Brussels, has already introduced new restrictions. In fact, yesterday the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza signed a new ordinance which, starting from tomorrow, provides for the obligation to exhibit a negative result to a molecular or antigenic swab carried out in the previous 48 hours for all arrivals from European Union countries. . Even for those who are vaccinated and therefore in possession of the Green pass. For the non-immunized, in addition to the test, there is also a five-day quarantine.

ITALIAN TRAVELERS AND FRONTIERS

In other words, regardless of one’s vaccination status, to arrive in Italy from tomorrow, in addition to filling out the Passenger locator form and showing the Green pass, it is necessary to undergo a Covid-test (Exactly the same kind of squeeze already imposed by Portugal as of December 1st). A measure that obviously does not only concern tourists arriving in Italy for the holidays, but also all Italians who – perhaps after the Christmas holidays – return home. In fact, the ordinance will be in force until January 31st.

Not only. According to the text of the ordinance, there seems to be no derogation for the tens of thousands of cross-border commuters who cross Italian borders every day for work, for example to Switzerland. “The entry into the national territory of people who have stayed or passed through, in the previous fourteen days, in one or more states referred to in list C”, which also includes the Alpine country.

THE BRUSSELS REACTION AND US LIMITS

In all evidence these are strong limitations which, moreover, come about two weeks after the appeal made by Brussels to the Twenty-seven to avoid escaping the restrictions. “When the member states introduce additional conditions or make the rules more stringent, as in the case of Italy”, this choice “must be justified on the basis of the real situation” attacked yesterday the vice president of the EU Commission, Vera Jourova. “I imagine that we will talk about it at the European Council” on Thursday “because these individual decisions by the states undermine people’s confidence that conditions are the same everywhere in the EU,” he added.

In the meantime, however, as evidence that the situation is far from rosy and that the tourist season promises to be rather difficult, the United States has launched an appeal to its citizens to avoid “going to Italy”. In fact, the Pensiola, according to the CDC (the US Federal Health Centers), is back among the destinations at risk due to the Pandemic. Italy has been reinserted among the countries with the highest alarm level, namely 4, specifying that “even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk of catching or spreading the variants of Covid”.