Christmas in Massa Lombarda: a month of events and the historic center dressed up for the party

TO Christmas desire to leave and be together will be lived a Massa Lombarda with a month of public events, in a historic center dressed up, where you can walk under the lights (which, like every year, are borne by the Municipal Administration) with the classics “Community trees”, Which will decorate the central squares of Massa Lombarda and Fruges.

The events started on Friday 3 December at 5.30 pm in Piazza Matteotti where the mayor Daniele Bassi together with the municipal council wanted to greet and thank, in a square once again enlivened by the markets, the voluntary associations and the InMassa network of companies for the extraordinary commitment made also this year, still characterized by the conditioning due to Covid.

“The active involvement of the Massese volunteers represents a precious resource for all of us – underlines Daniele Bassi – the originality with which the community trees were decorated for charitable purposes, the over 40 Christmas trees decorated by school pupils and the same number of stalls of artistic craftsmanship, the food stand, the set of cultural and recreational initiatives, supportive for all ages, the colors, the piped music for the city center are the best demonstration that teamwork is winning, useful for enhancing the many cultural ferments, the commitment to promote the well-being of all the people of Massa “.

THE TREES OF COMMUNITY

In Piazza Matteotti in Massa Lombarda and in Piazza VIII Marzo in Fruges there are the “Community trees”, handmade with a spirit of solidarity and for charitable purposes by the local associations and donated to the city. They are decorated with crochet doilies and tiles. The trees were created thanks to the contribution of IOR Istituto Oncologico Romagnolo, Festa de Pargher, Forum of Associations and the Municipality of Massa Lombarda.

In addition, forty wooden Christmas trees are positioned in the streets of the city, decorated by the pupils of the Torchi, Quadri and Salvo d’Acquisto schools.

EVENTS

The readings and workshops for children at the Venturini Cultural Center with the initiative “A book in the bag“.

Three appointments are scheduled: after the one on Saturday 4 December at 10, the next is scheduled for Saturday 11 December 10.00 am: reading and creative workshop by the librarians with the collaboration of the Municipal School of Art and Crafts U. Folli and Saturday 18 December at 10.00: a reading and an artistic workshop organized by the U. Folli Municipal School of Art and Crafts at the Pastello spaces.

The initiative is open to all children aged 4 to 10. To participate, reservations are recommended.

For further information: 0545985812 / biblioteca@comune.massalombarda.ra.it.

On the morning of Saturday 4th December the inauguration of the exhibition “A Christmas for everyone”At the Venturini Cultural Center. The exhibition consists of 25 illustrations accompanied by 25 nursery rhymes.

The texts of the nursery rhymes are by the writer Stella Nosella, curator of the exhibition together with Carmen Plaza, literary mediator.

The illustrators of the works are Giusy Acunzo, Irene Penazzi, Eleonora De Pieri, Marco Paschetta, Francesca Corso, Sarah Khoury, Natascia Ugliano, Eva Montanari, Ugo Furlan, Fancesca Carta, Miriam Serafin, Gianluca Garofalo, Richolly Rosazza, Giulia Pintus, Elisa Cavaliere , Isabella Grott, Stella Mongodì, Marco Lorenzetti, Barbara Cantini, Chiara Ficarelli, Michelangelo Rossato, Paolo Proietti, Sergio Olivotti, Marco Somà, Cinzia Ghigliano.

The show will be open until Wednesday 5 January 2022 during the opening hours of the Cultural Center.

The initiative is carried out by the Departments of Culture and Educational Policies of the Municipality of Massa Lombarda. For further information: 0545985812 / biblioteca@comune.massalombarda.ra.it.

Wednesday 8 December at 11.40 am at Piazza Matteotti, on the occasion of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the deposition of a bouquet of roses at the foot of the statue of the Madonna, located on the facade of the town hall.

Appointment Friday 10 December at 10.00 in Piazza Matteotti with the presentation of the new Auser medium.

The Christmas events continue Saturday 18 December with various initiatives.

In Piazza Matteotti, from 11 to 19.30, come back there Christmas polenta, event organized by AVIS with the patronage of the Municipality of Massa Lombarda. You can have both lunch and dinner with classic polenta, ragù or mushroom sauce.

At Piazza Matteotti and in via Vittorio Veneto and via Pace, from 7.00 to 17.00, the last appointment of the market for hobbyists, organized by the Pro Loco with the patronage of the Municipality of Massa Lombarda.

On the same day, at Palazzo Zaccaria, in via Saffi 4, 10.00 am, the inauguration of the exhibition of “Cartons-dusting”, Sketches made by Nino Cortesi for the creation of a series of frescoes. The frescoed panels will be visible at Antonio Caranti’s Studio San Vitale 41 in via F. Baracca 43, which opens the exhibition at 5.00 pm.

The exhibition will be open until Thursday 6 January 2022. Exhibition opening hours Friday and Sunday 10-12, Saturday 10-12 16-18, Thursday 6 January 16-18.

The exhibition is organized by the Massese Photographic Circle and is sponsored by the Municipality of Massa Lombarda.

Until January 30th, in Corso Vittorio Veneto 55, there will be the market “Woman’s hands”, Open every day from 9.00 to 12.00 and from 15.00 to 19.00 with the sale of household linen embroidered by the volunteers, clothing and accessories. The proceeds will be donated to the Romagna Oncological Institute. The initiative is organized by the Volunteers and Friends Association of the Ior Massa Lombarda with the patronage of the municipal administration.

For further information contact the IOR – Massa Lombarda office (via Vittorio Veneto 69) at 338 3096394.

Every Friday until December 17th, from 16.00 to 20.00, will be set up along Corso Vittorio Veneto and Piazza Matteotti i Christmas artistic crafts markets.

During the days there will be a food stand organized by Avis and Pro Loco.

The markets are organized by the forum of the Associations of the Municipality of Massa Lombarda with the patronage and collaboration of the Municipality.

For every Friday of the markets, from 4.30 pm at the Sala ex Art Cafè, in via Saffi 6, the “Create and build” workshops to have fun with bricks. Participants will be provided with a Builder Kit, at a cost of € 5.

To participate is reservation required (Daniele: 3402320902; Giovanni: 3925194255) and be in possession of Green Pass. The Christmas workshops are organized by the New Generation Events Association with the patronage and collaboration of the Municipality of Massa Lombarda.

In addition, Friday 17 December at 5.00 pm there will be the Christmas concert of the Ettore and Antonio Ricci Choir in Piazza Matteotti. The choir was formed in 1929 by the brothers Ettore and Antonio Ricci from Massa Lombarda. Over the years they have brought their repertoire to theaters all over Europe.

The initiatives will be accompanied by Christmas music piped in Via Vittorio Veneto and Piazza Matteotti.

To complete the party atmosphere will be the lights in the center of Massa Lombarda and Fruges.