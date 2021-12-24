«Christmas is also drama. Stay close to us “





Above, the boys of the Children’s House in Bethlehem with Fra Sandro Tomasevich. Below, on the left, Father Francesco Patton, Custos of the Holy Land, at the Milk Grotto in Bethlehem. On the right, friar Rami Asakrieh, pastor of the Latin church of Bethlehem -.

Inside the houses, images of European capitals full of lights, colors and packages are shown on TV. Outside, the streets are deserted, silent. And the people of Bethlehem wonder why here, right here, right now, everything has to be so difficult.

For the second year the city of Christmas is armored. No pilgrims, empty hotels, empty taxis, empty shops, empty workshops. The restrictions due to the pandemic are impacting heavily on the small Christian community. 90% of the city’s economy revolves around tourism. Families – about 1,500 – who have always lived here with the dignity of their work. And now they have lost everything.

“Just like Joseph and Mary, parents do what they can to take care of their children at a time of great difficulty,” he said. the Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton, who chose the Milk Grotto for his Christmas message, not far from the Grotto of the Nativity. «This sanctuary – he explained – reminds us that Christmas is not only poetry, but also drama. In the middle of the night Joseph is forced to get up, take the baby Jesus and his mother Mary with him and flee to Egypt. The Milk Grotto takes us back to the tender gesture with which Mary, in a short pause, breastfeeds the baby Jesus ». A child who «from the moment of birth met hostility and rejection. Like so many people forced to abandon their homes today ». “One would ask that the other families, those who are well, know how to have an open heart”, concluded Father Francesco.

Bethlehem tries to keep its eyes on the future. “But it is much worse than last year – he explains fra Rami Asakrieh, pastor of the Latin parish of Bethlehem (www.bethlehemparish.org) -. In 2020 there were household savings, and the funds set aside. Now there is nothing left, and it is really difficult to revive hope ».

In the square of the Mangiatoia the tree is lit. Around, only residents. In 1948, Christians were almost 90%. Now I’m 12%. The situation was already complicated before the pandemic. The Palestinian National Authority government provided subsidies for the first few months. Then nothing more. «Our social office, inside the parish – continues Friar Rami -, has always tried to meet the needs of all. Previously, it was mostly about medicines. Now the requests have increased exponentially. Food, bills, rent, university installments ».

Many young people have been entrusted to the House of the Child of Bethlehem, the structure of the Custody that has always taken care of young people in difficulty. “Now I’m about thirty – says the manager, between Sandro Tomasevich – from 7 to 18 years old -. And it gives us great strength to see that so many children who were sick, now they are reintegrated, collect successes at school. They fill that word, “resilience”, so used nowadays, with meaning: the best gift in this complicated time ».

Many families, however, feel forgotten, and are thinking of leaving. “Seeing the pilgrims, especially at Christmas which here, with the calendar of the various confessions, lasts almost two months, they found the strength, both economic and spiritual, to resist – says Brother Rami -. Now this connection is lost. ‘ What to do to help? “Pray for us”, concludes the parish priest of Bethlehem. «Stay next to us. Ask for justice on a political level with us. And come to the Holy Land as soon as possible, without giving in to difficulties“.