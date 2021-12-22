Christmas, is rushed to the gift to put under the tree: here are the trendiest

Christmas, how much do you cost me? It is true that we will have to deal with the increases, but the most provident, waiting for the Christmas sting, have made sure not to give up the gift to put under the tree. According to a survey by Coldiretti-Ixè, in fact, Italians will spend on average 206 euros each for Christmas gifts. 17% more than the previous year marked by the lockdown.

MORE INFORMATION

And so, albeit with the mandatory outdoor mask in some Apulian cities, the shopping streets are once again filled with good peace (and hope) on the part of traders who aim at the recovery of the economy.

Trendy gifts for Christmas 2021

So what are the trending gifts for 2021? If it is true that many, like most of the Apulians and Italians in general, will choose the traditional food and wine baskets – the most popular gift – according to Coldiretti-Ixè, there will be “useful” gifts under the tree: clothing and accessories, toys, books, music, technology, household items, up to concert tickets, games, holiday coupons.

Technology

If you aim to grab the technological gadget, you will certainly not be able to make the latest generation cell phones and accessories by hand. Apple lovers can choose between iPhone 13 Pro (and Pro Max) or iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, available in various colors and with a price that varies: from 900 to 1800 euros also based on the offers that are around.

Android lovers, on the other hand, seem to be unable to give up Samsung’s latest model, the Galaxy Z Flip3 (also in this case variable cost starting from 900 euros).

And if technology must be, better to have a smart watch on your wrist that is Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic (starting from 369 euros) or Apple watch (from series 3 to 7 in various colors and prices).

At home the techno assistant Alexa now seems to be inevitable, able to communicate with the homeowner, to announce the weather and set the alarm, up to managing the home automation by turning the radiators on and off for example. The price can vary from € 29.99 up to € 249.99, depending on the model chosen and therefore the technical specifications.

Beauty and make up

On the other hand, those who do not want to spend a salary for the purchase of gifts choose the inevitable perfumes or cosmetic bags trick. And here the choice is truly vast. For the youngest, designer make-up will be inevitable Chiara Ferragni. Lipsticks, eye shadows, lipsticks and mascara that bear the signature of the most famous Italian blogger wife of Fedez.

There is also a wide range of choices for the perfumes of the most well-known designer brands, starting with the advertising hit of Eau Sauvace Dior with Johnny Depp, or Lancome, Bulgari. To be chosen according to the fragrance.

Clothing

Then there are those who never miss an opportunity to “make up” their wardrobe. Under the tree you will find sweaters, coats, but also shoes and bags if you prefer to focus on accessories. In this case, the expense can vary greatly if you buy in well-known clothing chains or choose designer garments.

Concert tickets

If, on the other hand, the recipient of the gift is a music lover, the gift turns into concert tickets. And this year there is a choice in Puglia.

On 6 February in Brindisi – at the Verdi – there will be a concert by Claudio Baglioni, who will stop at the Politeama Greco in Lecce on 7 February. The Forma Theater in bari on February 12 will host the black voice of Mario Venuti. On March 17 it will be the turn of Fiorella Mannoia at the Teatro Team of Bari which on the 19th will host Gianna Nannini.

In short, there is plenty of choice. Final sprint for Christmas gifts. Only three days to go.