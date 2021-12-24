Christmas like in the cinema: 5 recipes inspired by holiday films

In Italy there are the cinepattoni but also in States the list of films set in the magical atmosphere of Christmas holidays it is quite long. What unites them are the scenes that see the protagonists throw themselves on some rich man buffet. In addition to the classic holiday dishes, in these movie there are other dishes that have gone down in history due to some unforgettable sequences. Here you are 5 examples from which to draw inspiration to enrich and vary your classic Christmas menu.

The smoked salmon of Unachair for two

The scene in question, with the actor Dan Aykroyd, was perhaps uninviting but we all remember the protagonist, who fell from grace and disguised as Santa Claus, steal of the smoked salmon from a buffet. In particular, it is the mustache that is the whole half of the salmon, which goes perfectly with potatoes, carrots, broccoli or even a pungent-tasting cheese, such as Gorgonzola DOP. It turns out great as starter cold to begin to tickle the appetite of the guests at your table.

New Year’s Eve in New York and canapes

In New Year’s to New York the narrations of many stories alternate. One of these concerns the love between chef Laura, played by Katherine Heigl, and the musician Jensen, played by the famous Jon Bon Jovi. Taking inspiration from the delicious ones canapes created by Laura, you can enrich your buffet of appetizers, to meet the heterogeneous tastes of the guests: chicken, mushrooms, or better still in the shape of Christmas to stay on topic.

Mom’s cheese pizza I missed the plane

This classic set in the holiday season shows Devin Ratray as Buzz, Kevin’s hateful brother, devour the whole cheese pizza, the protagonist’s favorite. After all, a pizza during the holidays is able to please young and old and is a practical solution if there are many. Prepare it at home, following the recipe from Lorenza Fumelli will allow you to make a good impression with everyone present.

De Sica and the fusilli of Vacanze di Natale ’83

Let’s jump in Italy to inspire us to a simple first course evergreen, perfect for all parties. In Christmas holidays ’83, Christian De Sica praises the abundant plate of fusilli which you can enjoy during lunch at the Covelli home. A lightweight solution for the Vigil it could be there recipe at the tuna cream.

The family man: the disappearing chocolate cake

© Fan page

We close the film review by recalling an error in the film The family man which has been talked about in the past. During the sensual scene on the stairs, to the right of the interpreter’s mouth Nicolas Cage stands out a big one piece from chocolate cake, residue of the last bite. Shortly thereafter, this disappears and the mouth of the protagonist is perfectly clean. For those who don’t like pandoro and panettone, one chocolate cake it could be the dessert perfect to complete the meal.