Christmas massacre in Myanmar

First they gathered them all together, over 30 terrified people, including several women and even some children, inhabitants of a village called MoSo, in the state of Kayah, in eastern Myanmar. Then they killed them in cold blood and loaded their bodies into some cars and vans which were then set on fire. Witnesses reported: “When we went to check the area this morning, we found burned bodies in two trucks”, while another said that “27 human skulls have been identified so far (…)” but there were other bodies in the truck. , so burnt that we could not identify them, nor even count their number exactly ”.

Two aid workers, who were carrying out relief activities in a nearby community and were returning home for the end of the year holidays, were also involved in the attack and are reported missing. “Two members of our staff, who were returning home for the holidays after carrying out humanitarian response work in a nearby community,” reads the statement published by Save The Children, “were involved in the incident and are missing. We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned. The military reportedly forced people to leave their cars, arresting some, killing others and burning their bodies. It is feared that among the remains of the bodies made unrecognizable by fire and therefore not yet identified, there may also be theirs.

Endless horror on the day and night of Christmas in the former English Burma, today’s Myanmar, under the fierce dictatorship of the military for almost a year now, since the morning of 1 February, when the military carried out a coup d’état to overthrow the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, which had come out of the polls shortly before with a landslide popular victory. “The Lady” – as Suu Kyi is affectionately called in her country, arrested during the coup, was again sentenced to yet another prison sentence.

The Christmas massacre aroused international horror and condemnation – save for the now habitual and deafening silence of China and Russia – pushing the military even more towards isolation and the escalation of Western sanctions against their government imposed by blood.

But the week of Christmas saw an increase in violence by the army a little everywhere, in the Land of a Thousand Pagodas, where there is also the mass exodus of the populations on the border with Thailand, where for more than a week the state of the Karen is carpet bombed with planes and artillery by the Burmese army. Villagers fled across the Thai border as fighting raged between the military and Karen forces, who have long opposed the government for greater autonomy. Many, in panic, forded the river Moei, amid shots, machine gun bursts and mortar shots fired at them by the army, which was trying to stop their escape. Witnesses also reported military helicopters flying over Lay Kay Kaw, a Myanmar town near the border, controlled by Karen guerillas, since yesterday morning, where the most violent clashes occurred, triggered last week by a raid. of government soldiers. A Thai Defense Ministry spokesman said more than 4,200 residents fleeing border villages entered Thailand between December 16 and 21 due to clashes between the Myanmar military government and ethnic Karen forces.

The military junta in Myanmar is particularly bothered by the Karens because they offer refuge to members of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the party of deposed government leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratic opponents. For its part, Thailand is also very bothered by the situation and has sent special troops to protect its border villages. Both countries have had a complex and difficult relationship with each other for a long time, with a long tradition of mutual hostility behind them. Without forgetting, then, that Thailand has taken over economic interests in Myanmar and that the Bangkok government is also made up mainly of former soldiers who came to power through the 2014 coup.

According to the testimonies collected by the BBC, the violence of the military in Myanmar is almost always accompanied by torture and torture of captured prisoners. Video footage and images taken risky secretly by the local population with mobile phones and then disseminated, show that most of the people killed were first tortured and then buried in mass graves. The same British broadcaster was able to speak with 11 witnesses in Kani, comparing their stories with the videos and photos of mobile phones collected by Myanmar Witness, a British NGO. The most terrible massacre took place on December 21 last in the village of Yin, where at least 14 men were first tied up, then fiercely tortured and finally thrown into a ravine after being beaten to death. A witness, a man who managed to escape the slaughter of the military, said soldiers inflicted horrific abuse on victims for hours before they died. According to the government’s statements, it would have been an “anti-terrorism operation” in response to the attacks on the military by civilian militiamen of the People’s Defense Force. But the families of the victims deny that those viciously tortured and then killed were partisans.

Another army raid – which lasted 40 minutes – took place on Friday in the village of Hnan Khar with the help of three military helicopters. And among the aircraft used by the military junta to carry out the massacres, there would be at least one, an Atr-72 600, produced in France by the joint venture between the French Airbus and the Italian Leonardo Corporation. The disturbing detail, which would represent yet another international violation – also by Italy – of the arms embargo imposed on Myanmar, emerged after the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, General Min Aung Hlaing, has inaugurated some new war aircraft, suitably modified and updated, produced in France, Russia and China. The Italy-Burma associations, Amnesty International, the Italian Peace and Disarmament Network and Atlante delle Guerre have written to ministers Di Maio, Giorgetti and Guerini to ask for an account of the disturbing affair.

Since the army in Myanmar took power by force on February 1 and overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, chaos and violence have reigned in the country. At least 1,375 people have already been killed and more than 8,000 protesters and opponents have been arrested and jailed, according to figures from the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners.

For their part, the military coup leaders did not deny the repression and the massacres, limiting themselves to the lapidary comment of their spokesperson who literally declared: “It can happen”.