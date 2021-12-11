Christmas movie 2021: 10 to see in cinemas and in streaming

There is no time of year when Italians like to go to the cinema like Christmas: between December and mid-January families and occasional spectators join the tough and pure cinephiles. Thanks to the particularly rich offer, it is sometimes difficult to choose what to see. We have scrutinized all the releases between now and mid-January and selected i 10 movies to see at Christmas at the cinema (and in streaming).

The highly anticipated new Spider-Man, the sequel to Matrix, arthouse films like Compartment n. 6 And Cry Macho by Clint Eastwood: there is something for everyone. For musical lovers, the remake of West Side Story signed by Steven Spielberg. Then again: House of Gucci with Lady Gaga, the Italians It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, in the smell of Oscar, Diabolik And Super heroes, with Alessandro Borghi and Jasmine Trinca.

Cry Macho by Clint Eastwood

It has been in the hall since December 2nd Cry Macho, new film by Clint Eastwood: maybe not his best movie, but a Clint Eastwood is for all seasons, you always see. This time the Oscar winner directs and returns to the camera. At the age of 91. Temper of other times.

Inspired by the novel of the same name published in 1975 by N. Richard Nash, who co-wrote the screenplay with Nick Schenk, is the story of Michael “Mike” Milo (Eastwood), former rodeo star now horse breeder, who must bring back to Mexico the son of his boss.

Compartment n. 6

Winner of the Special Jury Grand Prix at Cannes 2021, Compartment n. 6 it is a film for cinephiles, but, if you let yourself be carried away by history, it can also appeal to those who are now only used to special effects and explosions. Adaptation of the novel of the same name by Rosa Liksom.

Directed by Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen, like Clint Eastwood’s film is a training journey: Laura (Seidi Haarla) gets on a train bound for Murmansk, Russia, to escape a complicated relationship. In his compartment he meets Ljoha (Jurij Borisov 🙂 miner. They couldn’t be more different, yet these two people understand and help each other in an unexpected way.

It was Paolo Sorrentino’s hand of God

Winner of the Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize and the Marcello Mastroianni Prize for the protagonist Filippo Scotti in Venice 78, It was the hand of God is the Italian candidate for the 2022 Oscars in the best foreign film category. From November 24th in cinemas, the film arrives on December 15th on Netflix.

It is the story of Fabietto, his alter ego Paolo Sorrentino, seventeen years old who dreams of cinema and the arrival of Maradona in Naples. We laugh, we cry, there is an excellent cast: from Toni Servillo and Luisa Ranieri to Teresa Saponangelo, who plays the role of the director’s mother. Unmissable.

Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio

From 8 December in the hall, Don’t Look Up arrives on Netflix on December 24th, just in time for Christmas. New film by Adam McKay, Oscar-winning screenwriter known for his brilliant writing, is the story of two astronomers who try in every possible way to warn humanity of the arrival of an asteroid on a collision course with the Earth.

The cast is incredible: Meryl Streep, Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Is there a film more awaited than this by superhero lovers? Spider-Man: No Way Home finally arrives at the cinema on December 15 and promises sparks as, as we learned from the WandaVision series, the multiverse now exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland is still Spider-Man, but for years it has been rumored that those of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may also return. Certainly there are Zendaya as Mary Jane and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange, making a leap in this film before Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness, which we will see next year.

Diabolik

We waited a year to see it and we hope that the wait will be rewarded: on December 16th it finally arrives in the room Diabolik, a Manetti Bros. film dedicated to the comic book thief created by the sisters Angela and Luciana Giussani.

Under the Diabolik mask there is Luca Marinelli (although in the second and third films, shooting for which is currently underway in Bologna, he will be replaced by Giacomo Giannotti, Dr. De Luca of Grey’s Anatomy). Miriam Leone Eva Kant and Valerio Mastandrea are the inspector Ginko.

Manuel Agnelli signs the piece “The depth of the abysses”, which enriches the soundtrack of Pivio and Aldo De Scalzi.

House of Gucci with Lady Gaga

From 16 December it is also in the dining room House of Gucci: Ridley Scott tells the story of the Gucci family, particularly as Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga, went on to commission the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) in 1995.

Alongside Lady Gaga and Adam Driver a stellar cast: Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek. Exaggerated, tacky, over the top: either you love it or you hate it.

Superheroes with Alessandro Borghi

It comes out on December 23 at the cinema Super heroes, new film by Paolo Genovese that could become a popular hit like Perfect strangers (2016). Contrary to what the title might suggest, it is not a story of people with super powers.

Alessandro Borghi and Jasmine Trinca are two lovers who try to make their love survive despite the weather and the daily routine. The cast also includes Elena Sofia Ricci, Greta Scarano and Vinicio Marchioni.

West Side Story by Steven Spielberg

As with Clint Eastwood, a film by Steven Spielberg you see it regardless. And if the new work of the Oscar-winning director is the remake dthe West Side Story you should literally run to the cinema. The musical arrives in theaters on December 23 and revisits the original work by Tony Kushner, already brought to the cinema in 1961 by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins.

Steven Spielberg is all his life preparing for a musical (the opening scene of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was a juicy taste) and now we finally have it. It really is a Christmas present. The new protagonists are Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort, respectively Maria and Tony.

Matrix Resurrections

It sounds incredible but it’s true: Neo and Trinity are back. It has been in the dining room since January 1st Matrix Resurrections, fourth chapter of the adventures of the Chosen, directed by Lana Wachowski. This time Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their characters 20 years after the events of Matrix Revolutions (2003).

Neo no longer remembers who he is: he’s back to being Thomas A. Anderson and leads a normal life in San Francisco. His therapist prescribes him some blue pills and he has no idea who Trinity is. The two don’t even recognize each other. As in the first Matrix, Morpheus (an alternate version, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) returns, offering him a red pill.