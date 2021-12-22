Christmas movies: 6 cult titles to watch as a family

During the holidays it is a classic to organize an evening with family or friends that has Christmas movies as a theme, perhaps the most beautiful and touching ever. The list is long, because this party has inspired many directors and screenwriters. If you’re undecided about which movie to choose, here are six suggestions for you

Numerous films have been produced over the years featuring Christmas movies inspired by or set around that time. To enjoy a wonderful Christmas atmosphere even on the screen, here are the titles of some cult movies to absolutely go and look for. We have chosen six films that are worth seeing or reviewing.

Mom I missed the plane

A film that cannot be missed at Christmas and to watch in the company of children. The protagonist is a very young Macaulay Culkin: when he wakes up he discovers that his parents have left without him and it will be up to him to defend the family home from two thieves.

Miracle on 34th street

Protagonist Richard Attenborough, in the role of Santa Claus. Remake of the famous film The miracle on 34th street of 1947. A funny and positive comedy, in which the value of fantasy is opposed to mere consumerism.

The Family Man

Directed by Brett Ratner and starring Nicolas Cage and Téa Leoni. A man, right on Christmas Eve, is given the opportunity to live for a short time the life he could have had if he had made a different decision thirteen years earlier.



4) An armchair for two – 1983

Timeless and inevitable, An armchair for two. A perfect film for the Christmas holidays. A real cinematic cult with Eddie Murphy, Jamie Lee Curtis and Dan Aykroyd. A regular appointment for decades now on Italia 1 on the evening before.

The Grinch

Directed by Ron Howard, the film stars Jim Carrey in the role of the Grinch, a performance that has become one of Carrey’s most beloved and iconic. The film achieved great success with audiences and box office. Among the numerous accolades, she won an Oscar for best makeup.

SOS Ghosts

A cynical television producer played by Bill Murray, whose behavior has alienated him from all those who loved him, is preparing a broadcast based on Dickens’ Christmas Tale. Three ghosts appear before him to make him reflect on his life. The original title of the film “Scrooged” refers to the protagonist of the novel ‘Dickens’ Christmas Carol’, called Ebenezer Scrooge.