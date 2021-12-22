Christmas movies and Disney cartoons on TV 2021-2022: programming

Christmas is already in the air there are very few days left to celebrate the birth of Our Lord and as usual every year the TVs broadcast themed films of which we we provide you with a detailed list. What are the Christmas movies and Disney cartoons that we will see on TV between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022? Here is the programming of the Disney films for Christmas, New Year and Epiphany.

Christmas movie 2021: the programming of Rai, Mediaset and Sky from 23 December 2021 to 6 January 2022

Christmas is the most beautiful holiday of the year, at least for the writer: lights that illuminate the streets, shop windows colored in red, gold, silver – typical colors of the occasion – decorated in an incredible way, make a simple walk through the streets of the something special course. And if between a walk and another, a game and a family reunion we relax in front of the TV to watch a good movie, what could be better?

So here is a guide to the television programs of the next few days until 6 January 2022 on Rai, Mediaset and Sky channels. The offer is really rich and satisfies all tastes: from the cult like “Gone with the Wind” to “Once upon a time in America”, to romantic comedies passing through the timeless Disney cartoons that appeal not only to children but also to the older ones.

Programming of Disney films and cartoons 2021-2022 on Rai, Mediaset and Sky

Thursday 23 December

On the evening of Thursday 23 December here’s what you can see on TV:

“A timeless Christmas ”, In prime time on Rai2

”, In prime time on Rai2 “The Family Man ”, The comedy with Nicolas Cage in prime time on Rete4

”, The comedy with Nicolas Cage in prime time on Rete4 The sequel to “Now You See Me – The crime wizards”With Daniel Radcliffe at 21.17 on Italia1.

Friday 24th December

Rai programming for Christmas Eve:

At 2.30 pm the film “ Belle & Sebastien: Friends forever ”;

At 9.30 pm the docu-film on the reindeer Ailo told in sixteen months and four seasons;

told in sixteen months and four seasons; “My Christmas Waltz”, a romantic film at 21.20 on Rai2

Mediaset programming for Christmas Eve:

The film “ Christmas at the Palace “;

At 14.25 on the air “Balto “, Followed immediately after by” Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory “ On Italia1;

“, Followed immediately after by” On Italia1; While at 19.30 the film is scheduled “The Grinch “

“ Immediately after in prime time, the cult comedy “An armchair for two”;

Rete 4 broadcasts the romantic comedy with Kate Winslet, “Love does not go on vacation “.

Saturday 25th December

For the Christmas Day in Rai we will see:

At 14.50 on Rai2 “ My Wish For Christmas “, following “ Christmas at the Starlight “ , in prime time the film “The Carousel Of Love”;

“, following “ , in prime time the film On Rai3 the famous cartoon Coco.

For Christmas Day on Mediaset we will see:

On Canale 5 at 4.45 pm it will be broadcast “ A Magical Nanny “;

In the early evening, “ All Together Now Kids “with Michelle Hunziker, kids version of the famous singing program;

kids version of the famous singing program; The cult cartoon is expected on Italia 1 at 8:55 am “ The seagull and the cat “

At 16.20 it will be broadcast “ Polar Express “, At 19.30” Elf ” and in prime time “ The gang of Santas “ ;

“, At 19.30” and in prime time “ ; On Rete 4 instead, in prime time the classic of the classics: “Gone With the Wind”, the historic film by Victor Fleming with Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable.

Sunday 26th December

Rai programming

For the day of Saint Stephen on Rai 1 in prime time we will see “ Maleficent – Mistress of Evil “ with Angelina Jolie;

on Rai 1 in prime time we will see “ with Angelina Jolie; While on Rai2 in prime time there will be the film “Feliz Navidad ”.

Mediaset programming

In prime time on channel 5, “Five Star Christmas”;

On Italia 1, on the other hand, we start on Sunday with “Balto – on the wings of adventure” scheduled at 10.25,

scheduled at 10.25, While in the early evening “Freedom – Beyond the border;

On Rete 4 in prime time the film “Unknow – Without identity ”.

Rai Mediaset and Sky programming of the television offer from 27 December 2021 to 6 January 2022

Monday 27th December

On Rai 1 in prime time the film “Cinderella “2015 fantasy film;

“2015 fantasy film; On Rai2 the docu drama “ Dante, the dream of a free Italy “;

On Italia 1, the film “Independence Day “;

“; On Rete 4 in prime time the 1984 film with Massimo Troisi, “We just have to cry”.

Tuesday 28th December

On Rai1 in prime time “Wonders – The peninsula of treasures”;

On Rai3 in prime time “ The Addams Family “, the animated film of 2019;

the animated film of 2019; The series-event is coming up on Canale 5 “Sissi”;

On Rete 4 it will be broadcast “The Bourne Supremacy”With Matt Demon.

Wednesday December 29th

On Rai 1 the animated film “The beauty and the Beast”;

On Rai 3 “ Life of Pi” , 2012 film directed by Ang Lee.

, 2012 film directed by Ang Lee. On Canale 5 in prime time, “ Christmas as a chef “

on Italy 1 “Forrest Gump “ with Tom Hanks.

Thursday December 30th

On Rai 1 in prime time “The De Filippi brothers” directed by Sergio Rubini;

directed by Sergio Rubini; On Rai Due “ Show Dogs – Let’s enter the scene “ , film with Will Arnett and Natasha Lyonne;

, film with Will Arnett and Natasha Lyonne; On Italy 1 “ Will Hunting – Rebel Genius “1998 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, starring Matt Damon and Robin Williams;

“1998 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, starring Matt Damon and Robin Williams; On Network 4 “Tomorrow is another day”.

Friday December 31st

The cult cartoon on Rai 2 in prime time “The Aristocats”;

On Canale 5 at 2.46 pm “Return to Aurora – A Special Christmas”;

On Italia 1 it is at 2 pm “Dibu in space “, while in prime time Quentin Tarantino’s film, “Pulp Fiction”.

The programming of the new year on Rai, Mediaset and Sky

Saturday 1st January

The 1984 film directed by Sergio Leone and starring Robert De Niro is expected on Rai 3, “ Once upon a time in America”;

“ A Christmas in the South “ in prime time on Canale 5;

in prime time on Canale 5; On Italia 1 at 2.35pm “ The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring ”; While in prime time a classic of the Christmas holidays, “Mom I missed the plane”;

While in prime time a classic of the Christmas holidays, On Network 4 “Jesus Camp “.

Disney Christmas cartoons on Sky

Also this year Sky celebrates Christmas by pleasing the little ones with the following offer. In detail, it offers On Demand on Prima Fila four beloved Disney:

Toy Story 4 , the fourth chapter of the story of the Woody toy together with his friends;

, the fourth chapter of the story of the Woody toy together with his friends; The famous cult Alice in Wonderland;

Zootropolis;

The animated film Jungle Cruise;

And still On Demand available to Sky customers: