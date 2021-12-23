Christmas Movies and Songs: The Cineblog playlist

Christmas is almost upon us and Blogo offers you a special Christmas ranking that collects some classic songs of the holidays and others that have become, all inextricably linked to cinematographic films that have entered the collective imagination thanks to the Christmas setting.

Our list or “playlist” if you prefer ideally starts from Mom I missed the plane whose soundtrack includes the hit “Rockin ‘Around the Christmas Tree”, a 1958 Christmas-rock song written by Johnny Marks and performed by Brenda Lee and continues with classics such as “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! ” interpreted in its original version by Vaughn Monroe and used for the credits of the original Die Hard; the beautiful “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” played by Darlene Love that can be heard in the opening of the film Gremlins without forgetting more modern hits like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” revisited for comedy Love Actually – Love for real and the suggestive “Where Are You, Christmas?” played by Faith Hill for the soundtrack de The Grinch with Jim Carrey.

1. Mom I Missed the Plane (1990)

The McCullister family leaves en masse for the Christmas holidays, forgetting the little Kevin at home, who will have to face all but the onslaught of two bungling thieves. A fun Christmas family film with more than a few successful gags, in the cast the great Joe Pesci “bad” cartoon with a laugh.

Rockin ‘Around the Christmas Tree written by Johnny Marks and starring Brenda Lee

2. Gremlins (1984)

During the Christmas holidays mr. Peltzer gives his son Billy a Mogwai, a strange animal, with three rules to be able to look after him: never wet him, never expose him to direct sunlight and most importantly never feed him after midnight, of course the rules will not be respected. If you fancy getting to know the bad and crazy cousins ​​of Santa’s elves. A cult of the fantastic genre, produces Steven Spielberg.

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) written by Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich & Phil Spector and played by Darlene Love

3. The Family Man (2000)

Jack Campbell is a rich and successful businessman, but also very lonely that one day he meets an angel in disguise who will show him an alternative life. The film pays homage to Christmas classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Carol”. In the cast Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni and Don Cheadle.

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year written by Eddie Pola & George Wyle and starring Johnny Mathis

4. Elf – An elf named Buddy (2003)

Buddy raised by Santa’s elves, having learned the truth about his human origin, returns to New York for Christmas in search of his lost father. Hilarious Will Ferrell for a surreally underrated Christmas fairy tale, starring James Caan and Edward Asner (Lou Grant) as Santa Claus.

What Christmas Means to Me written by George Gordy, Allen Story & Anna Gordy Gayee played by Stevie Wonder

5. Love doesn’t go on vacation (2006)

Amanda and Iris both sentimentally in crisis, the first lives in California, the second in England, will decide to exchange homes for the Christmas period. Delicious comedy romance in the name of Christmas and good feelings starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet. In the cast also Jude Law and Jack Black and an amused cameo for Dustin Hoffman.

Last Christmas written by George Michael and performed by Wham!

6. A Christmas Story (1983)

1983 American Christmas classic directed by Bob Clark and based on Jean Shepherd’s semi-fictional anecdotes narrated in two of his books. The film starring Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley in 2012 was selected for conservation by the National Film Registry in the United States Library of Congress. Christmas is approaching and 9-year-old Ralphie wants only one thing: a Red Ryder rifle. When she talks about it at the dinner table, her mother’s immediate reaction is that she could injure her eye. Then he decides on a perfect theme for his teacher, but his reaction is the same. Fantastic about what it would be like to be Red Ryder and catch the bad guys. When the big day comes, she gets lots of presents under the tree, including a nice present from her aunt that her mother adores. After a first moment of disappointment, he unwraps a last gift from his father and inside there is the coveted rifle, a gift that once tried in the courtyard will not cost Ralphie an eye, but a pair of glasses yes and also lying to his mother. about the accident.

Jingle Bells written by James Pierpont and starring Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters

7. Someone Save Christmas (2018)

Kurt Russell amazing Santa Claus runs into Kate and Teddy, two children who catch him in fragrant in their home and jump on his sleigh with reindeer. Unfortunately the sled during the flight breaks down and crashes, with the gifts being lost. As Christmas morning approaches, it will be up to the children and Santa to save Christmas by delivering all the presents correctly.

Please Come Home for Christmas written by Charles Brown & Gene Redd and played by the Eagles

8. Santa Clause (1994)

Divorced and zealous father, due to Santa’s fall from the roof, an agreement follows to replace him with reindeer, elves and physical transformation. Produced by Disney, Santa Claus is an ironic and hilarious Tim Allen.

White Christmas written by Irving Berlin and performed by The Drifters

9. Party at the Muppet House (1992)

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” is a 1992 Christmas film directed by Brian Henson (son of Jim Henson in his directorial debut) from a screenplay by Jerry Juhl. Adapted from Charles Dickens’ 1843 Christmas Carol, it stars Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside classic Muppet voices including Steve Whitmire (Kermit) and Frank Oz (Miss Piggy). It is the fourth motion picture in the Muppet series and the first to be produced since the deaths of Muppet creator Jim Henson and actor and puppeteer Richard Hunt; the film is dedicated to both.

One More Sleep ‘Til Christmas written by Paul Williams and starring Steve Whitmire

10. Lethal Weapon (1987)

First memorable chapter of a successful quadrilogy, certainly the best, a perfect mix of action, thriller, detective and sip comedy digressions that thrives on the charisma of the two protagonists and on the idiosyncrasies that afflict both of them. “Lethal weapon” is an essential point of reference for what will become the prolific “buddy cop” trend, two polar opposite characters forced to work together who first discover an unbeatable team and then unlikely friends.

Jingle Bell Rock written by Joe Beal & Jim Boothe played by Bobby Helms

11. Love Actually (2003)

The British Richard Curtis skillfully directs this ballet of feelings and emotions, maintaining an enviable balance thanks to an extraordinary cast and an atmosphere, that of Christmas, which greatly helps the slow unveiling of loves and complicity.

All I Want For Christmas Is You written by Mariah Carey & Walter Afanasieff and played by Olivia Olson

12. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

A six-year-old girl will discover thanks to a Santa Claus from the department stores that dreams can come true, all it takes is a little faith and Christmas magic. Remake of a 1947 classic by George Seaton, as Santa Claus the late Richard Attenbourogh.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas written by Hugh Martin & Ralph Blane and starring Kenny G

13. Fred Claus – A brother under the tree (2007)

Director David Dobkins (2 wedding singles) creates one of the most immersive Santa workshops seen on the big screen and recruits a Paul Giamatti as a sly Santa Claus … then comes Vince Vaughn as Santa’s brother and “sheep black ”of the family that tries to ruin the atmosphere with its cynicism and a hatred for everything that represents Christmas.

Sleigh Ride written by Leroy Anderson & Mitchell Parish and performed by the Ronettes

14. Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

“Nightmare Before Christmas” released in 1993, after grossing $ 75 million worldwide, had a real boom with its subsequent home-video release expanded with tons of merchandise. The film written and produced by Tim Burton was directed by stop-motion specialist Henry Selick who will return to collaborate with Burton to James and the giant peach followed by Coraline and the magic door which will earn Selick an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Film.

Here Comes Santa Claus written by Gene Autry & Oakley Haldeman and starring Gene Autry

15. SOS Ghosts (1988)

Francis ambitious and grumpy director of a television network will be visited by three ghosts who will remind him of the true meaning of Christmas. Modern version of the Dickens classic “Christmas Carol” with Bill Murray perfect Scrooge, a little kitschy but hilarious ghosts, a classic for the holidays like “An armchair for two”.

Put a Little Love in Your Heart written by Jackie DeShannon, Randy Myers & Jimmy Holiday and starring Annie Lennox & Al Green

16. Crystal Trap – Die Hard (1988)

Our choice to include in our list Crystal trap aka Die Hard with Bruce Willis cuts the bull’s head on the diatribe “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?”. Fracassone and full of humor action that does not sacrifice the Christmas atmosphere, but makes it an intriguing setting. In the cast is the late Alan Rickman as the “terrorist / robber” Hans Gruber. One of the best action not only of the 80s but ever.

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! written by Sammy Cahn & Jule Styne and starring Vaughn Monroe.

17. Polar Express (2004)

A child on Christmas Eve embarks on a journey to the North Pole on the magical “Polar Express” train to find out if Santa Claus really exists. Hi-tech animated jewel based on a children’s book. In the cast Tom Hanks who plays, thanks to the magic of motion-capture, 6 different characters including Santa Claus.

It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas written by Meredith Willson and played by Perry Como

18. Santa’s son (2011)

CG animation gem co-produced by Aardman Animations and Sony Pictures Animation. The protagonist is Arthur Christmas, the youngest son of Santa Claus who embarks on an impossible mission to deliver a last gift escaped from his father’s list.

Santa Claus Is Comin ‘To Town written by J. Fred Coots & Haven Gillespie and starring Justin Bieber

19. The Grinch (2000)

A histrionic Jim Carrey serving an iconic Christmas tale like the Christmas carol by Dickens. After the 1966 animated special comes this evocative live-action adaptation directed by Ron Howard, visually detailed and with a memorable Carrey perfectly cast as a Grinch recreated with an Oscar-winning make-up.

Where Are You, Christmas? written by James Horner, Will Jennings and Mariah Carey and starring Faith Hill

20. The Gang of Santas (2010)

It is the night of Christmas Eve: what are Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo doing at the police station? Three friends, united by a passion for bowls, got into trouble: what stories will they tell to clear themselves of the terrible accusation of being a gang of thieves? “The gang of Santas” relies on the tried and tested mechanism of television gags, the evocative Christmas setting, various quotes and parodies and the fortunately unchanged alchemy of the trio, which when it launches into reckless gags bordering on the clownish, with a few detours on “politically incorrect” works really great.