Christmas movies, the great classics to enjoy on the sofa between a pandoro and a drop of sparkling wine

Christmas is made up of 50% dinners and an embarrassing number of digestive mandarins, and 50% of films scheduled for the holidays. Do not miss the great classics in black and white (Frank Capra is an evergreen), Disney cartoons (“The sword in the stone”, “Sleeping beauty”, Mickey’s “Christmas carol” above all) and above all the big movies of the Eighties and Nineties. Here are the films to sink into the sofa, bite into the Pandoro and think that, after all, certain things never change (and thank goodness).

An armchair for two

Twenty-five years of airing on Italia 1 (we’re safe again this year) and we still haven’t understood what that story about the stock market and the orange juice stocks that go down and sell, go up and buy (or vice versa) . But life is like “An armchair for two” at Christmas: you enjoy it as much as you can even if you don’t understand the ending.

We can’t help it, not we have to to do without. To hell with the polemics on politically correct, to hell with the uncle who while ruminating fried anchovies says: “But still this film!”. It is not Christmas Eve without “An armchair for two”, if it were not there, even the very concept of Christmas would vanish. And even if it is now fashionable to question the very pillars of ontological thought (first and foremost whether there is wine or apple vinegar in the Russian salad), Landis’s film hovers so high on our mistletoe and fried cod, that frankly he doesn’t give a damn about the arrows. And we too.

So, the story. In that market asylum of the Eighties made up of screams and papers and Maalox, two men make elderly speculators “black” Randolph and Mortimer Duke, more sympathetic than Scrooge, less generous than Scrooge, the two play the penthouse on the New York market for a false relationship and a bet that is more sadistic than philanthropic. But first there is a beggar miraculously made by two police officers, a balding manager, Inga from Sweden (with the most beautiful décollettés in film history), a butler named Coleman, a crepe suzette ended up in the dustbin, Santa Claus in a fight with a piece of salmon attached to his fake beard and, finally, a gorilla. Indeed two. The overture of the Marriage of Figaro by Mozart opens on a Philadelphia trembling from the December frost and it is there, on a snowy sidewalk that the first miracle takes place. And all this every Christmas Eve on the same channel around nine in the evening (to follow Bastard Santa). Minute more, minute less. A kind of Groundhog day (that’s another story but since we’re on we put the recorder on).

Mom I missed the plane

Does not exist. Simply the reboot does not exist. The practice of recovering historical stories from scratch deserves damnatio memoriae. Set aside this profanation of the sacred, let’s go back to Kevin McCallister. Alone. While the family is on the plane to Paris, the little blond has to deal with two thieves who, taking advantage of the absence of the owners, attempt the hunchback. Now, aside from the usual considerations about the work of Kevin’s father, owner not of a house but of something more like Buckingham Palace, able to pay a vacation to France for every member, up to the third degree, of his family, the film is and remains (and will always remain) a great one Christmas classic, unmissable, superstitiously necessary to convince us that after all we remained a bit children, able to amaze us, believe in fairy tales and take two house rats in the face.

The family man

He (Nicolas Cage) is the pride of capitalism. Alone, charming, rich and powerful. He has the wardrobe with Zegna suits, he wakes up with Pavarotti and as a Christmas present a blonde model who warms his bed. The usual American cocktail ready to be spilled on the counter in the middle of the first half. And indeed. What if someone, let’s say an angel who doesn’t look like an angel but more like someone looking for trouble at the counter of a convenience store, gives you the opportunity to take a “peek” at what it would have been if you hadn’t taken the plane that day leaving your beautiful (and tall) girlfriend forever? The film is a super classic, and even if from a certain point one must say; hey, because she doesn’t want the whole package: man in love, beautiful house in Manhattan, fulfilling job (no, it’s incomprehensible) and she prefers to be in a corner of New Jersey wearing flannel with her husband who sells tires, you find yourself seeing him and see him every Christmas hoping, in secret, that in the end she will say: do you know that Jack is here? Sign the contract and let’s get the penthouse.

National Lampoon’s Christmas vacation

You say Griswold and you say Christmas. You say Griswold and you say: turn on? Go daddy, turn it on. And when the switch goes from off to on, the most dazzling Christmas short-circuit in the history of the holidays lights up the disastrous saga of the family that beats bad luck and comes out with broken bones. The movie with Chavy Chase, is the Cinderella of Christmas movies. Unjustly mistreated by programming, it is a cult of full, belly laughs. Just look at the seraphic air of Chase, with that tidy hair, tie and Santa Claus hat as he proudly watches the biggest blackout in the history of the planet, to get into the spirit of Christmas. Moral of the story: let’s remember to turn off the tree lights before going to dinner.

Sos ghosts

Scrooge, we love it. Useless to go around it, without him who the heck would be interested in the life of a poor and unfortunate hack like Cratchit? And if Scrooge has a certain face and a certain raincoat, well, we know who to cheer for. There are few certainties in life: taxes, death and Bill Murray. He will always be there in our life, whether he is next to a marmot while the radio goes on loop “I’ve got you babe ”by Sonny and Cher, or in front of the spirit of Christmas spent with a ghost as evil as Beetlejuice (to mark in the list, by the way). He is the face we would like to see under the mistletoe, the man to hug and scream at him: thank you, without you the ghosts would have scared us. For real.

A ticket for two

It’s Christmas, we’re going home. And it is for this reason, to shake off the tiredness and also the cold, that along the way two unlikely travel companions find themselves fighting against bad luck (but not only, eh) to cross the threshold of the home before it is there. dinner time. Heirs of Jack Lemmon, Spic Span version, and Walter Matthau, the journey home of Steve Martin and John Candy (we miss you, John, God if we miss you) has inspired so many films, some successful others decidedly less (the Italian one is to be forgotten), to fill the bag with Mary Poppins (she is perfect to see for the 25th). Two giants of American comedy collide in a film that in another life would have been rented from Blockbuster by paying the penalty of the day late to see it again at least a couple of times more. If anyone hasn’t seen it yet, get it right and Candy forgive it.