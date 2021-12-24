Christmas movies to watch on TV on Christmas Eve

As happens every year, the television schedules are filled with Christmas movie, to give their viewers the opportunity to spend the Christmas holidays with the company of a good film. From Mediaset to Rai networks, there are many channels that for Christmas Eve have decided to broadcast films set during the holidays or films that, in any case, have become real Christmas classics.

December 24: all the Christmas movies not to be missed

Balto

The “cinematic” program of the Christmas Eve begins with an animated film intended for children, but which will not fail to ensnare even the most adult spectators. At 14.34 on Italy 1 it will in fact be broadcast Balto, the film directed by Simon Wells that tells the true story of Balto, a sled dog who contributed to the end of an outbreak of diphtheria in Alaska. The film focuses not only on the dog’s heroic feat, but also on accepting oneself and one’s diversity. In the cartoon, which is loosely based on the true story, Balto is presented to the audience as a half-breed: half dog and half wolf, unable to understand his own nature. Balto is a small nineties animated masterpiece, set during the coldest season, in a snow-covered world that goes well with the holiday season.

Look who’s talking now!

At 15.20 on Paramount Network will instead air Look who’s talking now!, third and final chapter of the trilogy starring John Travolta. In this new adventure, the Ubriacco family has to deal with little Mickey’s desire to have a dog of his own. Although his parents disagree at first, in the end the dog Scag (dubbed, in the Italian version, by Renato Pozzetto), a stray who doesn’t know how to behave inside a house. Things get even more complicated when James’s new boss (John Travolta) gives the family his dog, Dalila (Monica Vitti). While the dogs demand all the attention of the family, things don’t seem to be going well between James and Molly (Kirstie Alley). Molly has been fired from the accounting firm where she worked, while James is finally grappling with a pilot job that he loves, but keeps him away from home most of the time. Also, when Christmas approaches, James will try to do whatever it takes to get home to his children and the woman he loves, but his boss (Lysette Anthony), who has a crush on him, seems to have other plans.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Among the classic films to see at Christmas, the film with Gene Wilder and directed by Mel Stuart, which will air at 16.13 on Italy 1. Based on the homonymous children’s novel by Roald Dahl, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is the story of a poor child who has the very rare opportunity to visit the famous Wonka chocolate factory with the owner himself. Mel Stuart’s film is a film about second chances and the ability to see beauty even in the little things of an otherwise very difficult life. It is also a criticism of children who are too spoiled or those who are left too long in front of the television. A reflection that still appears very relevant. With the guise of a musical – Pure Imagination is the main song of the movie – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory it’s a classic full of sweetness and good feelings.

The “classics” of Christmas Eve

The Grinch

Another essential Christmas Eve film is The Grinch, the film directed by Ron Howard that sees Jim Carrey as the green monster who hates Christmas and does everything to steal and ruin it. Taken from the short story by Dr. Seuss, The Grinch it is a film that owes a lot to the histrionic skills of Jim Carrey, capable of improvising and giving expressiveness to the green character even when he is forced to hide inside an uncomfortable overalls and layers and layers of makeup. The story is set in the imaginative Chinonsò village where the inhabitants, the Nonsochì, live waiting for Christmas, which has always been considered the most important holiday of all and therefore deserves the most careful and amazing preparations. Cindy Chi Lou is a six-year-old girl and, after having discovered the story of the Grinch, she decides to invite him to the big Christmas party in Chinonsò: but the affectionate gesture of the girl will have to clash with the temper of the green man. The appointment with The Grinch and at 19.28 on Italy 1.

An armchair for two

There is no December 24 without the film by John Landis on Italia 1, which has become a classic of the Christmas holidays in spite of itself. An armchair for two – which will air at 21.27 – is played by Dan Aykroyd And Eddie Murphy, who play the role of two characters who could not be more different from each other. One, Billy Ray Valentine (Murphy) is a cheat who lives for the day; the other, Louis Winthorpe III (Aykroyd) is a successful businessman, with a life that seems almost perfect. Their life changes when two Wall Street executives decide to bet on them, without their knowledge. With a clear homage to the history of The prince and the pauper, the bet leads the two protagonists to exchange their lives, to take on each other’s clothes. However, when Billy Ray and Louis discover they are the victims of a bet between two rich and bored men, they will find a way to take their revenge.

Love does not go on vacation

At 21.32 on Network 4 will instead air Love does not go on vacation, a film directed by Nancy Meyers which stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as female protagonists. It is a romantic and brilliant comedy, centered on two women who, unlucky in love, decide to exchange houses during the Christmas holidays. Amanda (Diaz) leaves her Los Angeles mansion and trailer agency to spend the holidays in Surrey, Great Britain, at Iris’s home. The latter, disappointed by the man with whom she had a toxic relationship, accepts Amanda’s invitation and decides to go to spend Christmas in the sunny city of angels. While Amanda befriends Iris’s brother Graham (Jude Law), Iris will end up getting involved with the nice Miles (Jack Black) and his neighbor, an old Hollywood star.

The Life is Beautiful

If there is a film that manages to restore the magic of Christmas and represents a timeless classic, that film is The Life is Beautiful, the film directed by Frank Capra which will air at 23.35 on La7. Based on a 1939 short story by Philip Van Doren Stern, The Life is Beautiful tells the story of George Bailey (James Stewart), a man who due to financial problems finds himself at a crossroads in his life and one step away from committing suicide. In the snowy night of Christmas Eve, however, he is joined by a mysterious man who will make him re-evaluate his whole life, from the importance he had in the community to the love story with Mary (Donna Reed).

Gremlins: An Unexpected Christmas Movie

The list of Natae movies to watch on Christmas Eve ends at 23.52 on Italy 1 with Gremlins, the horror film signed by Joe Dante and produced by Steven Spielberg that ended up becoming an essential story of the winter holidays. The story kicks off when young Billy receives a Mogwai, a mysterious creature whose origin is unknown, as a Christmas present. To take care of a Mogway there are only a few rules to follow: do not expose it to light, do not wet it and never, ever feed it after midnight has struck. However, Billy is not a very careful owner and he soon breaks these rules: the consequences are catastrophic: when the Mogwai gets wet it reproduces asexually in a percentage from 1 to 5. Soon, therefore, Billy and his friends will have to deal with a veritable army of bloodthirsty creatures.