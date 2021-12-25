Christmas Nba the 5 games: but over 100 players are stopped for Covid

From New York-Atlanta at 6pm to Utah-Dallas which closes at 7am: all on the most important day of the regular season

Say hello to relatives, thank your friends, put the gifts aside: we start at 6pm. Despite the grip of Covid and the over 100 players in the protocol, the NBA is ready for the Christmas marathon. It is the most important day of the year, both for the fans (at 5pm the votes for the All Star Game also start) and for the ratings on TV and for the networks that are full of sponsors. It is the day that the NBA did everything to save (Lakers-Brooklyn, the most at risk with 10 players of the Nets in the protocol, should be saved). And that promises a show, despite everything. Match by match, here’s what to expect from the 5 matches under the Tree.

New York-Atlanta 6 pm Italian time

The Knicks in crisis are the veterans of the holidays: this is the 54th time on the field on December 25th in 74 editions. Garden at Christmas is always special: this game should have been the return of Trae Young, an enemy of New York fans after last season’s playoffs, but the Atlanta star is one of 10 players in the protocol. Danilo Gallinari will also be with him: it would have been his first Christmas on the pitch since 2012 (for the Hawks it will be the first time since 1989). The Knicks lost Derrick Rose, who was out at least two months after surgery on his right ankle.

New York: Knox, Quickley, McBride, Noel in the protocol

Atlanta: Gallinari, Young, Capela, Williams, Huerter and Luwawu-Cabarrot in the protocol

Milwaukee-Boston 20.30

Second time in a row at home for the reigning champions, who could find Giannis Antetokounmpo again. The Bucks star has come out of the Covid protocol and will try to be there. Spotlight also on … Joe Johnson, the 40-year-old that the Celtics have brought back to the NBA after three and a half years of absence. Milwaukee as a whole is a battleship and remains a favorite for the ring, with Jrue Holiday leveling up. Boston, which has 8 players in the protocol, is still looking for its identity around Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum: the Celtics are in their 35th Christmas game, but have played 30 away.

Milwaukee: DiVincenzo, Portis in the protocol

Boston: Parker, G. Williams, Horford, Hernangomez, Hauser, Thomas, Richardson, Freedom in protocol

Phoenix-Golden State 11 pm

The best match of Christmas, no ifs and buts. Because on the pitch there are the two best teams seen so far, those with the best record, the only ones to have won 25 games so far. Phoenix, in the first Christmas race since 2009, gets there in better conditions, with Devin Booker refurbished from 7 races of precautionary stop. The team plays by heart, has character and awareness of its means, also of the fact that for those aiming for the title, the regular season must become a long preparation for the playoffs. Golden State, on the field on December 25 for the 31st time, relies on Curry and the defense, but the absences of Wiggins and Poole complicate matters.

Phoenix: none in the protocol

Golden State: Poole, Wiggins, Lee in protocol

Play. What was supposed to be the Christmas highlight at the beginning of the season seems safe, with the Nets on the pitch despite the 10 players in the Covid protocol, starting with Kevin Durant. James Harden got out of it and is one of 10 players coach Nash brought to Los Angeles. Brooklyn has not played since last Saturday: he had to skip 3 games and close his training center for 3 days, which reopened on Wednesday for healthy players but only for individual training. For the Nets it will be the first time this Christmas against a team from the East. The Lakers are regulars: playing under tree number 48 and hunting for victory number 25, an absolute record. Barring unforeseen circumstances, LeBron James should match Kobe Bryant for more Christmas games (16) and will hunt for the points record on December 25 that Mamba set at 395 (James is at 383). Historic Match: It will be the first at Crypto.com Arena, which ditches the name Staples Center after 22 years.

LA Lakers: Bradley, Reaves, Bazemore, Monk, Ariza in the protocol

Brooklyn: Aldridge, Bembry, Johnson, Brown, Durant, Irving, Sharpe, Thomas, Duke, Edwards in protocol

It would be the game of international players, with 12 in the two rosters, but the most anticipated leads the list of absences: Luka Doncic is one of the 7 Dallas players in the Covid protocol. The Jazz play at Christmas for the 8th time in their history, all at home: they return to the field after three years. For the Mavs fifth total appearance: the hope is to have at least Kristaps Porzingis. But Utah travels at a different pace.

Utah: no players in the protocol

Dallas: Bullock, Green, Kleber, Hardaway, Doncic, Burke, McLaughlin in the protocol