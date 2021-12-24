Christmas night, the Pope: visibility is sought but God chooses the invisible

In the Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis’ appeal: no more deaths at work. Thinking of the shepherds of the crib, he underlines that God does not ride greatness but chooses littleness to reach us, while “we seek greatness according to the world, perhaps even in its name”. Then, with his gaze turned to the Magi, an invitation to simple and learned people to commit themselves to the synodal journey

Fausta Speranza – Vatican City

“Today everything is turned upside down”, says Pope Francis in the homily for the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, preceded by the singing of the Kalenda: “God does not seek strength and power, he asks for tenderness and interior littleness ”.

God does not ride greatness, but descends into littleness. Smallness is the way he has chosen to reach us, to touch our hearts, to save us and bring us back to what matters.

The challenge of Christmas

“God reveals himself, but men do not understand him”, Francis says, calling everyone to a profound reflection:

Jesus was born to serve and we spend years chasing success. He makes himself small in the eyes of the world and we continue to seek greatness according to the world, perhaps even in its name. God lowers himself and we want to get on the pedestal. The Most High indicates humility and we pretend to appear. God goes in search of shepherds, of the invisible; we seek visibility.

God “comes into the small world”. “Its greatness offers itself in the smallness “: this is what the Pope defines as the “contrast” on which “the Gospel insists”:

He who embraces the universe needs to be held in his arms. He, who made the sun, must be warmed. Tenderness itself needs to be pampered. Infinite love has a tiny heart, which emits soft beats. The eternal Word is infant, that is, unable to speak. The Bread of life must be fed. The creator of the world is homeless.

Full video of the Mass (24-12-2021)

The grace of smallness

Francesco talks about the grace of littleness, explaining what it means in concrete terms: “believing that God wants to come in the little things of our life, wants to live in everyday realities, the simple gestures we make at home, in the family, at school, at work “. An awareness full of hope must emerge: it is in our ordinary life that God wants to accomplish extraordinary things. So the invitation:

So let us leave behind the regrets for the greatness that we do not have. We renounce complaints and long faces, greed that leaves us unsatisfied!

There is more, the Pope says: “Jesus does not want to come only in the little things of our life, but also in our smallness: in our feeling weak, fragile, inadequate, maybe even wrong”. And the Pope recalls the message that God leaves us on this special night:

Your littleness doesn’t scare me, your frailties don’t worry me.

To all Francesco says:

Sister, brother, if, as in Bethlehem, the darkness of the night surrounds you, if you feel a cold indifference around you, if the wounds you carry inside cry out: ‘You don’t count much, you are worth nothing, you will never be loved as you want’, tonight God answers. Tonight he says to you: ‘I love you as you are’.















St. Peter’s Basilica (Holy Mass on Christmas Eve)

Simple working shepherds

At birth Jesus is surrounded by the little ones, the poor, the shepherds who – the Pope recalls – “were there to work, because they were poor and their life had no timetables, but depended on the flock”.

No more deaths at work

The precise thought to the hard work and the strong appeal to the dignity of man and work:

God comes tonight to fill the hardness of work with dignity. It reminds us how important it is to give dignity to man with work, but also to give dignity to man’s work, because man is lord and not a slave to work. On the day of life we ​​repeat: no more deaths at work! And let’s commit ourselves to this.

The truth not to be forgotten

Jesus was born there, close to them, close to the forgotten of the suburbs. It comes where the dignity of man is tested. He comes to ennoble the excluded and reveals himself above all to them: not to cultured and important personalities, but to poor people who worked.

Indifference

“Accepting littleness – adds the Pope – still means one thing: embracing Jesus in today’s children “. They are the most similar to Jesus, born poor and “it is in them that He wants to be honored”. Therefore the call to just fear:

In this night of love, a single fear assails us: to hurt the love of God, to hurt it by despising the poor with our indifference. They are the favorites of Jesus, who will one day welcome us to Heaven. A poet wrote: “Whoever has not found Heaven down here will miss it up there.” Let us not lose sight of Heaven, let us take care of Jesus now, caressing him in the needy, because he identified himself with them.

Simple and cultured on the synodal journey

As in the crib of Jesus, even today on the synodal journey they are called simple and learned. Looking out from Jesus’ manger, they can be glimpsed the magi, on a pilgrimage to worship the Lord. “Around Jesus – Francis affirms – everything comes together in unity: there are not only the last, the shepherds, but also the learned and the rich, the wise men”.











In Bethlehem the poor and the rich are together, those who adore like the Magi and those who work like the poor. Francis explains that “everything comes together when Jesus is at the center, but then he specifies:“ Not our ideas about Jesus, but Him, the Living One ”. With an eye to the Magi, therefore, the Pope’s encouragement to “return to Bethlehem”:

We look at the wise men who wander and as a synodal Church, on the way, we go to Bethlehem, where there is God in man and man in God; where the Lord is in the first place and is worshiped; where the last occupy the place closest to him; where shepherds and magi are together in a brotherhood stronger than any classification. May God grant us to be a poor and fraternal Church of worship. This is the essential. Let’s go back to Bethlehem.

“Life is a pilgrimage”, Francis suggests:

Let’s get up, let’s wake up because a light went on tonight. It is a gentle light and reminds us that in our littleness we are loved children, children of the light.

On Christmas Eve the Light comes on that “no one will ever extinguish”.











The mystery of the coming of Jesus

Pope Francis quotes the Gospel of Luke: “In the night a light is turned on. An angel appears, the glory of the Lord envelops the shepherds and finally the announcement that has been awaited for centuries arrives: “Today a Savior is born for you, who is Christ the Lord” (Lc 2.11). And the Pope underlines that “what the angel adds is surprising”: “This is the sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger”. That’s all: “a child in the raw poverty of a manger. There are no more lights, radiance, choirs of angels. Only a child “. The Pope recalls that the Gospel recounts the birth of Jesus starting with Caesar Augustus, who takes a census of the whole earth: it shows the first emperor in his size. But, immediately after, he takes us to Bethlehem, where there is nothing big: just a poor baby wrapped in swaddling clothes, with shepherds around. There is God, in the smallness. ” It is the gift of God and the Pope says: “Let us allow ourselves to be traversed by this scandalous amazement”.

Special moments of the celebration

The celebration was followed by media from around the world.











After the procession in which the cardinals and bishops also participated, the Pope stopped in front of the Confession and began the singing of the Kalenda. After the singing, the bells of the Basilica rang and the lights went on. Pope Francis unveiled the statue of the Child Jesus, incensed it and the children from many parts of the world offered the floral tribute. After the blessing with the Gospels, the deacon, accompanied by the master of ceremonies, brought him before the Confession and placed him on the throne.

At the end of the Holy Mass, the Pope took the Baby Jesus and, surrounded by the children with flowers, went in procession to the Basilica’s Nativity Scene. The ministering deacon placed the baby in the cradle while the children placed the flowers at the nativity scene. In front of the Pietà, the Pope greeted the children.

