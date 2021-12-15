Christmas offers 2021, date and time of the start of the 1,000 discounts up to 75% – Nerd4.life

Nintendo has announced that the Christmas offers 2021 on Nintendo Switch eShop. There will be over 1,000 discounted games on the hybrid console’s digital store. The start of the offers is 15:00 (Italian time) on December 16, 2021, the deadline is 23.59 (Italian time) on December 30, 2021.

Nintendo has also unveiled a series of games that will be available at a discount during Nintendo Switch Christmas Deals 2021:

Just Dance 2022 – Ubisoft – 33%

Among Us – Innersloth – 20%

Overcooked! 2 – Team17 – 75%

The Outer Worlds – Take-Two Interactive – 60%

Final Fantasy VII – Square Enix – 50%

Sonic Mania – SEGA – 50%

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Ubisoft – 63%

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster – Square Enix – 50%

Cuphead – StudioMDHR – 30%

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bandai Namco – 84%

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition – Ubisoft – 75%

Monopoly for Nintendo Switch – Ubisoft – 75%

Trivial Pursuit Live! – Ubisoft – 60%

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – Jackbox Games – 35%

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – Bandai Namco – 80%

Resident Evil 4 – Capcom – 25%

FAST RMX – Shin’en Multimedia – 50%

Borderlands Legendary Collection – Take-Two Interactive – 60%

BioShock Remastered – Take-Two Interactive – 60%

Little Nightmares II – Bandai Namco – 33%

Trials of Mana – Square Enix – 50%

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Milestone – 30%

No More Heroes – Marvelous – 50%

Stick Fight: The Game – Landfall Games – 30%

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version – Square Enix – 35%

Tell us, are there any offers that interest you?