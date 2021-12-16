Tech

Christmas offers are underway with over 1000 Switch games at a discount

Nintendo announces the Christmas offers on Nintendo eShop with over 1,000 Switch games discounted up to 75% from 3pm on December 16 and until 11.59pm on December 30.

Among the games on offer we mention Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sonic Mania, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Cuphead, FAST RMX, BioShock Remastered, Borderlands Legendary Collection and Little Nightmares 2. A great opportunity to stock up on new games for the holidays with a rather varied selection of titles and certainly capable of satisfying the tastes of the majority of the public.

Nintendo Switch Christmas offers

  • Just Dance 2022 33%
  • Among Us 20%
  • Overcooked! 2 75%
  • The Outer Worlds 60%
  • Final Fantasy VII 50%
  • Sonic Mania 50%
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 63%
  • Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster 50%
  • Cuphead 30%
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ 84%
  • Rayman Legends Definitive Edition 75%
  • Monopoly for Nintendo Switch 75%
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! 60%
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 7 35%
  • Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch 80%
  • Resident Evil 4 25%
  • FAST RMX 50%
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection 60%
  • BioShock Remastered 60%
  • Little Nightmares II 33%
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 30%
  • No More Heroes 50%
  • Stick Fight The Game 50%
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version 35%

These are just some of the games on offer with the Nintendo eShop Christmas sales, the discounts will be active from 15:00 on December 16th, so we will soon discover the complete list of games for sale at a reduced price. Have you already decided what to buy? Let us know below in the comments section.

