Christmas offers are underway with over 1000 Switch games at a discount
Nintendo announces the Christmas offers on Nintendo eShop with over 1,000 Switch games discounted up to 75% from 3pm on December 16 and until 11.59pm on December 30.
Among the games on offer we mention Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sonic Mania, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Cuphead, FAST RMX, BioShock Remastered, Borderlands Legendary Collection and Little Nightmares 2. A great opportunity to stock up on new games for the holidays with a rather varied selection of titles and certainly capable of satisfying the tastes of the majority of the public.
Nintendo Switch Christmas offers
- Just Dance 2022 33%
- Among Us 20%
- Overcooked! 2 75%
- The Outer Worlds 60%
- Final Fantasy VII 50%
- Sonic Mania 50%
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 63%
- Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster 50%
- Cuphead 30%
- Dragon Ball FighterZ 84%
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition 75%
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch 75%
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 60%
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 35%
- Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch 80%
- Resident Evil 4 25%
- FAST RMX 50%
- Borderlands Legendary Collection 60%
- BioShock Remastered 60%
- Little Nightmares II 33%
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 30%
- No More Heroes 50%
- Stick Fight The Game 50%
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version 35%
These are just some of the games on offer with the Nintendo eShop Christmas sales, the discounts will be active from 15:00 on December 16th, so we will soon discover the complete list of games for sale at a reduced price. Have you already decided what to buy? Let us know below in the comments section.