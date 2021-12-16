Christmas offers are underway with over 1000 Switch games at a discount

Nintendo announces the Christmas offers on Nintendo eShop with over 1,000 Switch games discounted up to 75% from 3pm on December 16 and until 11.59pm on December 30.

Among the games on offer we mention Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sonic Mania, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Cuphead, FAST RMX, BioShock Remastered, Borderlands Legendary Collection and Little Nightmares 2. A great opportunity to stock up on new games for the holidays with a rather varied selection of titles and certainly capable of satisfying the tastes of the majority of the public.

Nintendo Switch Christmas offers

Just Dance 2022 33%

Among Us 20%

Overcooked! 2 75%

The Outer Worlds 60%

Final Fantasy VII 50%

Sonic Mania 50%

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 63%

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster 50%

Cuphead 30%

Dragon Ball FighterZ 84%

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition 75%

Monopoly for Nintendo Switch 75%

Trivial Pursuit Live! 60%

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 35%

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch 80%

Resident Evil 4 25%

FAST RMX 50%

Borderlands Legendary Collection 60%

BioShock Remastered 60%

Little Nightmares II 33%

Hot Wheels Unleashed 30%

No More Heroes 50%

Stick Fight The Game 50%

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version 35%

These are just some of the games on offer with the Nintendo eShop Christmas sales, the discounts will be active from 15:00 on December 16th, so we will soon discover the complete list of games for sale at a reduced price. Have you already decided what to buy? Let us know below in the comments section.