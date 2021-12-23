Christmas on Amazon last minute: 10 SPECTACULAR digital gifts

It is not too late to take a thought of Christmas certainly appreciated, without having to end up buying the usual bottle in the first supermarket. Deliveries of physical goods are now no longer guaranteed in time to put products under the tree. Instead, i digital gifts you can buy them until the last second, making those who receive them happy. It starts at less than € 10 and there are spectacular gift cards of famous and super popular shops and services!

Christmas on Amazon: last second digital gifts

A nice roundup, irresistible, to make a good impression with thoughts oflast second, which are super effective. Ready? You will be amazed:

Netflix (voucher from € 25 to € 200); Google Play (from € 5 to € 200); DAZN (from € 29.99 to € 149.90); Spotify Premium (from € 10 to € 60); Apple App Store and iTunes (from € 15 to € 200); Zalando (from € 15 to € 150); H&M (from € 15 to € 150); PlayStation Store (card from € 10 to € 75); Xbox gift card (voucher from € 10 to € 80); Nintendo Switch 90-day online subscription for € 7.99.

Purchase these gifts digital Christmas cards on Amazon it’s that simple. Just choose the one you prefer, the format of the card (when you want to spend, in essence) and then you will receive the code via email. Put everything in a nice bag and – trust me – you will make the recipient much happier than he would be if he received “bottle & panettone”. Better yet, you can directly let Amazon deliver your gift: enter the recipient’s email, a dedicated message and even set the date to send. Brilliant idea, a gift card to put under the tree, right?