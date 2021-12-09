Christmas party in London, Johnson consultant resigns – Europe

Allegra Strutton, the advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the center of the controversial video recorded a year ago, when Britain was in full lockdown and a ban on social gatherings was in force as an anti-Covid measure, in which some senior officials joked about a Downing Street Christmas party. Strutton, who was then serving as the conservative prime minister’s press officer, tearfully read the resignation statement in which he offered his deepest apologies and admitted that he will regret the sentences spoken in that video for life.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson comes under fire after the video surfaced. Footage released by broadcaster ITV shows Johnson’s then press officer Allegra Stratton, councilor Ed Oldfied and other staff joking about “an imaginary party” at a trial press conference on Dec.22, with no media presence present.

When questioned by colleagues Stratton says: “This imaginary party was a business meeting and was not socially distanced.” Downing Street continues to insist that there has been no party. But a source previously confirmed to the BBC that a party was held on December 18, in the presence of “several dozen” people, but not the prime minister. For his part, BoJo did not deny that there had been celebrations among numerous officials in Downing Street, however he insisted that the guidelines then in force had been respected.