Christmas rally for Bitcoin and Ethereum

It looks like Santa Christmas arrived early for cryptocurrency investors this year, with strong rises recorded on bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH) and the large altcoin market in the past 24 hours.

The price of Bitcoin and Ethereum

At 13:10 UTC, Bitcoin was trading at USD 51,038, up 4.3% in the past 24 hours and 7.1% in the past week. Meanwhile, Ethereum stood at USD 4,090, up 2.9% over the past 24 hours and 3% over the week.

Across the rest of the cryptocurrency market, performance was also significant over the last day, with the vast majority of coins in the top 100 by market cap seeing higher prices. Among those that stood out were sandbox (SAND), fantom (FTM), arweave (AR) and Internet computer (ICP), all of which have recorded gains in the past 24 hours of between 20% and 13% respectively.

Bitcoin rally

The rally for bitcoin in the past 24 hours it has marked a break through the key USD 50,000 level, boosting sentiment among HODLers and bitcoin traders. Meanwhile, the price has also recently broken through a descending trend line that can be reported to an all-time high of USD 69,000 since November 10, improving the technical setting of the bitcoin chart.

Bitcoin 90-day price :

Ethereum rally

For Ethereum, the recent rally took the second most valuable cryptocurrency above USD 4,000 after buyers pushed it from a low of just over USD 3,640 on December 15.

Ethereum 90 Day Price:

The bitcoin chart looks stronger from a technical analysis standpoint and the on-chain signals also look promising for the number one cryptocurrency.

Amid several bullish signs, some members of the bitcoin community today pointed out that the great whales continued to add more coins to their holdings throughout November and December.

Along with the accumulation of coins by whales, the supply of Bitcoin on exchanges has also seen a steady decline over the past two months, although there was a slight increase between Thursday and Friday of this week, Coinglass data shows. .

BTC balances on exchanges:

Meanwhile, according to Zhu Su, CEO of cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, the bitcoin market currently appears poised for “gamma compression” – a phenomenon caused by a rapid rise in prices, forcing market makers into the market. options to buy bitcoin spots, while money flows into call options.

Funding rates for Bitcoin and Ethereum turn positive

Furthermore, when looking at the funding rates in the perpetual futures market for Bitcoin and Ethereum, we see that rates for both of the two largest cryptocurrencies generally remain in positive territory, although December rates have fallen slightly from November.

Positive funding rates indicate that traders who have bullish positions on perpetual futures contracts pay those who have short positions, while negative rates indicate that traders who have short positions are paying traders with bullish positions. Therefore, funding rates are generally positive when bullish sentiment dominates among traders.

BTC financing rates versus price:

ETH financing rates versus price:

Commenting on the latest change in funding rates on Reddit’s r / CryptoCurrency forum, one user said signs of rate recovery could signal “the beginning of another bullish rally.”

The same user added that although the level is now not very high yet, “it signals that investor sentiment could turn positive”.

Meanwhile, the Christmas rally and improving sentiment among cryptocurrency traders followed the appearance on CNBC of Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz yesterday.

In the interview, the well-known cryptocurrency proponent said he expects “less volatility” in the future. He added that he sees bitcoin as “a store of value” and not a currency used in transactions.

