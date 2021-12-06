Christmas rally? Too Many Uncertainties and Negative Surprises Lurking From FinanciaLounge



Christmas rally? Too many uncertainties and negative surprises lurking



Omicron, inflation, the Fed, rates and Biden’s rush to public spending loom in a market divided between profit taking and buying on the downside. And the geopolitical front, from Ukraine to Taiwan, could also heat up

On the market, both stocks and bonds, a real tug-of-war is taking place between two sides: those who take advantage of the turbulence that follow one another to buy on the downs by seizing opportunities, and those who on subsequent rebounds see instead the opportunity to bring home profit, given that the main Wall Street indices still show double-digit increases since the beginning of the year. S&P 500 and travel at 20% and something above the departure of 2021 and the with the mark a more than respectable increase of over 12%. There is also a third party, which when the shares float goes to seek shelter in T-bonds, causing prices to rise and yields to fall, which at the close of Friday 3 December on the 10-year maturity returned to the 1.3% area. despite the fact that Fed chief Jay Powell had deleted the adjective ‘transitory’ from inflation a few days earlier. For those who had bought the Treasuries the day before Thanksgiving, when they approached 1.7%, a nice capital gain in about ten days.

WAITING FOR THE FED ON DECEMBER 15

There are many uncertainties weighing on the market that pay off at least the traditional Christmas rally is problematic. The main ones concern inflation, the Fed and interest rates, then there is the Omicron variant and the possible consequences on the restart of economies, and finally the most undervalued but perhaps the most important in the medium term: the rush to public spending of the Biden administration, which from now to the mid-term elections in 11 months can only continue, and that keep pumping dollars into an economy that no longer needs them, with the effect of fueling inflation on the demand side and increasing wage pressures, enticing Americans not to look for work because Uncle Sam is filling their pockets with dollars. The Fed, after having sanctioned before Congress that inflation is no longer temporary, will only reveal the cards on the European evening of 15 December. We will see if Powell confirms the acceleration of tapering, namely the reduction in purchases of securities, implying that rates could begin to rise as early as the first half of 2022. It can be seen that the lawyer lent to the policy chosen by Trump to lead the central bank waited to be confirmed for another 4 years by Biden to lift the transience of inflation …

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge