Christmas, record spending despite the pandemic

The pandemic disrupts Christmas shopping, but nonetheless, the Swiss expect to spend a record 334 francs each on gifts and fueling growth compared to 2020 will be mainly women. This was revealed by a survey carried out on behalf of the consulting company EY.

The coronavirus crisis and related supply shortages are having an impact on consumer mood: 58% of respondents speak of a troubled pre-Christmas experience. The difficulties of supply chains have pushed 36% to anticipate Christmas purchases compared to other years. 80% are also convinced that prices are rising.

The investment for gifts will still be record-breaking, 2% higher than last year’s (already record). “Planned spending is likely to be at an all-time high probably because of the pandemic, given that many consumers have more money available, money they have not been able to shell out in recent months,” said André Bieri, EY executive, quoted in a statement today. .

How much will it spend?

Men expect to spend an average of 351 francs this year, or 42 francs less than in 2020, while women are aiming to widen the purse strings more in comparison with the first pandemic year: 320 francs, 56 francs more. 50% of the 515 people interviewed between 29 November and 4 December will invest more than 250 in gifts and almost one in five respondents will invest more than 500 francs. Only 11% will not even reach 100 francs. The households most inclined to consume are single-parent families (365 francs).

Where will it be bought?

40% of the sample in Switzerland say they will buy gifts mainly in shopping malls and specialized stores, 26% online (last year the figure was only 10%) and 34% will use both channels. “The pandemic is acting as an accelerator, stationary forms of sales are clearly losing ground, while online is booming and has doubled its market share compared to 2020, from 16% to the current 33%,” he notes. Bieri.

Buying sustainable

Three out of four consumers say that sustainability aspects play a role in relation to gifts and celebrations this year; for 24% the factors in question are very important. “The aspect of sustainability will probably continue to play a central role especially during the Christmas period, since people want to do something good for themselves and for the environment at least once a year”, comments Bieri in this regard. 51% are, for example, willing to spend more to have a more sustainable product.