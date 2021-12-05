Christmas scams: the FBI’s cry of alarm and tips for buying gifts safely

The phenomenon of Christmas scams knows no bounds as confirmed by last year’s data reported by the FBI. The agency has invited American consumers to shop in an informed and safe way, offering useful tips to avoid some of the most common dangers of the web

A few days ago we reported the final balance of Check Point Research on online scams implemented by cybercriminals in the months of October and November, a period certainly full of offers and promotions thanks to the concomitance of initiatives such as Single Day, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. In particular, the investigation carried out by security experts highlighted a substantial increase in scams on the web, given the discovery of malicious Internet sites dedicated to shopping: the user believes he is buying from a secure store, taking advantage of the amazing offer of the shop. , but the payment data entered at the order stage are captured by the hacker on duty to empty the victim’s current account. And of the ordered device there is obviously no trace.

A phenomenon destined to unfold even during holiday season: the hunt for the last gifts will inevitably be an incentive for the ingenious maneuvers of cybercriminals, ready to exploit an induced (precisely that of online shopping) in constant increase thanks to the pandemic emergency. So how can we defend ourselves from a global problem?

The FBI’s advice for breaking free from Christmas scams

The American FBI has urged US consumers to raise the threshold of attention, given that last year they were registered over 17 thousand complaints for Christmas scams, confirming the globality assumed by the phenomenon. Precisely for this reason the agency wanted to help users by listing six common scams carried out by cybercriminals. One of these involves the classic SMS, e-mail and social messages that hide real phishing campaigns: the consumer is directed to a suspicious page that invites him to complete an online survey to receive gift certificates or gifts, by entering sensitive information that is read in the clear by hackers and exploited to break the victim’s security.

Scam is also widespread through mobile apps disguised as free games that steal personal data and intercept payment data through special banking Trojans. Staying on the subject, in recent days we have reported for example the news of Anatsa, dangerous Android malware inserted in some utility applications that can be downloaded for free on the Play Store.

And then there is the evergreen Christmas scam linked to gift cards: if you intend to buy a voucher or special coupons to spend on some renowned e-commerce, the advice is always to proceed with the order through accredited or official online stores.