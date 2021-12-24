Christmas squeeze, questions and answers on the measures in place from tomorrow

When is the use of the Ffp2 mask mandatory?

The obligation of Ffp2 was introduced in cinemas, theaters and on the occasion of sporting events. The obligation is also foreseen on means of transport, including those of local public transport (therefore bus, tram and metro).

Has the vaccination obligation in the Public Administration started?

No, the Council of Ministers has decided to postpone the decisions on the extension of the vaccine obligation to the Public Administration and possibly also to other categories for a subsequent evaluation. Several ministers have raised doubts on the practicability of the obligation and on the categories to be included.

Is it enough to have the green pass at the bar counter?

No, until January 31, 2022 for indoor catering, even at the counter, the extension of the obligation of the super green pass, which is only vaccinated and cured, is foreseen. Therefore, it will no longer be possible to have breakfast at the bar with only the basic green pass in your pocket.

What kind of spacing should tables in restaurants ensure?

The arrangement of the tables must ensure the spacing of at least one meter. It is necessary to wear the mask as much as possible. The consultation of the menu must take place online. In restaurants where there are no seats, limited admissions.

Can I have a sandwich during an event at the sports hall?

No, the new provisions prohibit the consumption of food and drink indoors, in cinemas, theaters and for sporting events.