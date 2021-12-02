Christmas sting and coffee for 1.50 euros

The specter ofinflation and the surge in prices on basic necessities. Driving recent growth – + 3.8% in Italy according to the latest Istat estimates – are the prices of energy goods, food, services and transport. A situation that risks falling on consumers with a real Christmas sting and that also puts breakfast at the bar at risk. The espresso in the cup, in fact, it could soon rise to 1.50 euros.

Christmas sting

In addition to the higher bills since January, Italians risk being faced with an increase in prices that some estimate of around 20% compared to last year. Starting with the most requested articles for i Christmas Gifts, where increases of over 30% are recorded. According to a research by the National Consumers Union for The messenger, in first place there are increases of up to 51.3% for international flights, compared to 18.9% for domestic ones. Followed by fuels such as LPG and petrol for private vehicles (+ 45.8%), and the gas and electricity bill. In fifth place is diesel fuel for vehicles such as buses (+ 27.9%) ahead of heating costs (+ 26.8%).

Consistent increases, as mentioned, even for the most popular products for Christmas gifts: from devices to small appliances, we are on increases of around 30%. It is a little better for games, which are limited to a plus 6.5%, while the bicycle boom has brought an increase of + 5%. Better to focus on clothing: in this case the increase does not reach 1%. But inflation will also pay dearly at the table: while seafood has risen by almost 9%, expensive pasta reaches 6%, partly due to the scarcity of cereals. Fresh fish and meat score up 4%, in line with flour, butter and frozen vegetables, according to Unc. The increase to be taken into account on panettone, pandoro and leavened desserts is 10% compared to 2019, wines and drinks are + 3.5%.

Coffee to the stars

To disturb the sleep of the Italians it is now also the coffee, a real ‘must’ of the Italian culture. In addition to bad weather, the constraints of global supply have to weigh. Market uncertainty also stems from exporting countries such asEthiopia and the Vietnam, unstable for various reasons. Maximillian Copestake, executive director of European coffee sales at Marex, told a Wall Street Italy that coffee has been engaged in “a huge price rush which is mainly driven by cargo shifts. Over the past five to eight years, we have had a concentrated supply in one or two large coffee producing countries, one on Brazil and the other the Vietnam. If there are problems in one or both of these countries, which we have had, the market suddenly goes crazy and tries to encourage other countries to make coffee. This is the basic principle, and then the icing on the cake was the transport interruptions ”. Copestake added that they expect prices to remain high and volatile in the future.

Breakfast at the bar becomes a luxury

As a complaint Assoutenti, breakfast at the bar risks becoming a luxury. “Every day 5.5 million Italians have breakfast in bars throughout the area, an unmissable event whether it is a quick coffee at the counter or a brioche consumed sitting at the table – he always explains to Wall Street Italy the president Furio Truzzi – A habit which, however, could undergo heavy changes in the short term due to price increases on the horizon. The cost of food raw materials that make up the products consumed during breakfast has in fact reached the highest levels of the last 10 years: since the beginning of the year the prices of coffee have increased by 80%, those of milk by 60%, sugar marks + 30%, eggs + 26% and cocoa + 20%. To this price increase, we must add the increase in electricity and gas bills which started last October, which leads to increases in energy costs for the operators ”.

“A situation that will inevitably lead to increases in the pockets of consumers, with the higher costs of raw materials and energy that will be downloaded to retail price lists – warns Truzzi – The classic breakfast with cappuccino and croissant consumed at the bar could go from an average of 2.4 euros current to the record of 3.4 euros as a consequence of the increases in milk, coffee, sugar, flour, butter, etc., with an increase of + 41.6%. For the classic cup of espresso, on the other hand, the price lists could change from the current ones 1.09 euros to 1.50 euros, with an increase of + 37.6%. An “expensive breakfast” that would strongly change the habits of consumers, leading an increasing number of citizens to give up the daily appointment with the bar “- concludes the president of Assoutenti.