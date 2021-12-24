Christmas surge for Cardano and Polkadot

One is there cryptocurrency which can boast the greatest market sentiment in this period, the other is about to close a year in strong growth and deserves to be taken into consideration by those who turn to this area with the intention of investing: to share Cardano (ADA) e Polkadot (DOT) are the last 24 hours, during which assets have registered a significant increase, equal to 5.25% and 6.28% respectively.

Eve on the rise for ADA (+ 5.25%) and DOT (+ 6.28%)

At the time this article is written and published, they are trading at $ 1.45 and $ 29.12 (source CoinDesk). The first of the two graphs attached below shows the trend of ADA over the last week.

Instead, it follows that of DOT, also in strong growth for a few days now. For both cryptocurrencies, the upward trend that continues today started between Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 December.

Today is turning out to be a generous Christmas Eve for too Bitcoin which brings home a + 4.66% compared to yesterday, returning to exceed the threshold of 51,000 dollars (it did not happen since 7 September), as well as for Ethereum which earns 3.17% floating steadily above $ 4,000.

Just as it was for 2021 which is now drawing to a close, the crypto in all probability they will also be protagonists next year, when we will witness the affirmation of some of the trends that have emerged in the last period and a progressive and inevitable approach of the banking sector to the dynamics of the world Fintech and the potential of blockchain. In an in-depth study published on these pages, the forecast on the probable key trends of 2022.