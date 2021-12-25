Health
Christmas, tips to overcome the black mood during the holidays
The children happily await the gifts. The adults, even if at a distance and with the necessary protections given the period (never forget masks and the separation between people), get together to be together. In a Christmas without kisses for the prevention of Sars-CoV-2, however, they can be accentuated dark mood trends and in any case, for many, notes of sadness may appear linked to the memory of bygone times.
If we add to this that the stresses from gifts and difficulties in meeting with others can accentuate psychological malaise, it becomes essential to try to implement some good habits to better cope with the situation. Maybe through simple measures, translated by the advice of the experts, who can help us.
Five rules to follow
- How to behave in front of lucullian dinners and lunches? In addition to remembering the useful tips for digestion, light portions, no encores and dishes that do not dripping with fat, it is essential to pay attention to hydration. Also accomplices alcoholic beverages not accompanied by abundant drinking of water to continue to offer liquids, there is the risk that the body may suffer, especially if you stay for hours in very hot environments. Lack of hydration may not be properly indicated for the well-being of the nervous system, especially if you have a tendency to gray mood. As if that were not enough, then, it is necessary to remember the possible usefulness of relaxing herbal teas and consommé, to be used also exclusively for rehydrating purposes if the diet is excessively solid. Having your body hydrated helps you stay healthy.
- Don’t forget to move, commensurate the efforts to the identity card and to the resistance of the body. The classic “sofa syndrome” as well as being able to create a sense of loneliness if others are active as happens during the holidays, is certainly harmful to the mood. In this sense, wherever you are, you can explore the opportunity for physical activity, obviously remembering the danger related to sudden changes in temperature. So protect yourself well if you go outdoors and then, with a walk or other forms of movement, free your muscles. This way you can release endorphins which are sure to help the mind and can help improve mood.
- Enjoy the company. No kisses, especially for those who meet older people. And the right distance with others, remembering to open the windows regularly and to keep the masks when you get too close. But don’t let Covid-19 ruin family interactions, especially if there are loved ones who may have lost some family member and are therefore tending to a gloomy mood, recalling previous Christmases. Countering loneliness is fundamental and the opportunity to meet, followed by the right relationship to follow, can be helpful for the future.
- Take care of yourself. If moving is good, it is equally important to remember the value of a breath of fresh air, perhaps to accompany the little ones to visit the city or to see the nativity scenes in the churches. Above all, take advantage of the holidays to treat yourself well, indulging in pampering that you have given up in everyday life and perhaps taking advantage of the gifts received. A good hot herbal tea as well as a relaxing bath with aromas that promote well-being and soothe tension create an ideal condition to feel better. Instead, avoid taking refuge in alcohol, perhaps in the hope of feeling better. It does not happen and above all you could trigger a series of digestive problems, and more, which are best avoided.
- Take advantage of the lunches to “explore” new tastes. Unfortunately people, if the mood is not particularly positive, tend to always consume the same foods, out of laziness falsely disguised as comfort. At Christmas, finding yourself with others, it is better to try old recipes and maybe try new experiences in the kitchen. Just keep in mind that the Mediterranean diet is the key tool because it has been seen that adhering to this diet helps to preserve from chronic diseases and also to promote psychological well-being. Fruits and vegetables, whole grains, extra virgin olive oil, legumes to replace meat and dried fruit, especially nuts, must not be missing.