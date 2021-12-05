Christmas TV: all Christmas movies and more to watch on Netflix

The time has come to make ours list of Christmas movies not to be missed on Netflix between December and January. What’s better than a good Christmas movie when it’s raining or cold outside and we can enjoy the warmth of home with the Christmas tree lights illuminating everything? We therefore decided to make a real list for our column Christmas TV, to report all the Christmas movies but not only that you can see on Netflix in this month and a half. Ready to take notes and then choose which movie to see?

Christmas TV: Christmas movies and more to watch on Netflix

Love Hard already available – Unfortunate in love, a Los Angeles girl falls head over heels for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays, but discovers she has been tricked. This romantic and lighthearted comedy tells the story of her journey in search of love. (here our review)

Christmas with Father is already available -Four conflicting sisters discover the meaning of family unity when their long-missing father shows up at their stately family home for Christmas.

Already available Two women – Passing -Adaptation of the famous 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, the film tells the story of Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Oscar nominee Ruth Negga), two black women who can “pass” for white, but who they opt for diametrically opposed choices in the full climate of Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York.

Red notice already available -John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is the FBI’s biggest profiler and is grappling with a new red notice, Interpol’s mandate to catch the world’s most wanted criminals. His searches around the planet catapult him into a daring robbery, during which he is forced to ally with the greatest art thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), in order to capture the scammer in the world, nicknamed “The Bishop “(Gal Gadot).

Already available In the shoes of a princess – chasing the star -A week before Christmas, the beautiful Duchess of Montenaro, Margaret, swaps places with a common Chicago town named Stacey who resembles her in every way. Thanks to the magic of Christmas, the noble falls in love with Stacey’s handsome colleague who, in turn, loses his head for the charming prince engaged to the Duchess.

Hellbound already available -Otherworldly beings issue violent condemnations, sending people to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of ​​divine justice.

Already available A castle for Christmas Famous author Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields) travels to Scotland with the intention of buying a small castle for herself, but the grumpy Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), the owner, is not convinced he wants to sell it to a foreigner. Despite the constant clashes, the two seek a solution and find much more than they expected.

Already available Bruised – Fighting for a living– Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who left the sport in a disastrous way. Years later she is forced by manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) to participate in a violent clandestine encounter. The road to redemption takes a personal turn, however, when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.), the son she abandoned as a baby, shows up at her door. The film marks the directorial debut of Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry.

The power of the dog is already available– Charismatic breeder Phil Burbank inspires fear and respect. When the brother brings his new wife and her son to live at the family ranch, Phil torments them until he finds himself vulnerable to the possibility of falling in love.

Already available Single forever? Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to spend the holidays together, pretending to be in a relationship, in a desperate attempt to avoid the family’s judgment that he is eternally single. But when his mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up for a blind date with handsome personal trainer James (Luke Macfarlane), his plans fall apart.

From 10 December The Unforgivable– Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) gets out of prison after a violent crime conviction and finds herself in a society that refuses to forgive her past. As he faces negative judgments in the places where he once felt at home, he realizes he has only one hope to redeem himself: to find the younger sister he had abandoned despite himself.

Since December 15 It has been the hand of God -The Oscar®-winning director and screenwriter Paolo Sorrentino, in his most moving and personal film, takes the audience on a journey full of contrasts between tragedy and comedy, love and desire, absurdity and beauty.

From December 16 Christmas in California – City lights – It’s been a year since Callie and Joseph fell in love and are happier than ever on their farm and winery. However, business and family obligations force Joseph to return to the city, jeopardizing their romance.

From December 16 A Naija Christmas -Three siblings go out of their way to bring home a girlfriend for the holiday season and make their mother’s wish to see them marry come true, while she does everything to make sure they are unforgettable holidays.

From 21 December Enemies at Christmas -In this sequel to the comedy One Father No Tan Father, Don Servando and his “extended hippie family” head to the beach to spend Christmas with Alma’s aunt, Doña Alicia, a demanding elderly woman who becomes Don Servando’s ultimate nemesis. .

From December 24th Don’t look up Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone.

From December 24th 1000 km from Christmas– Raúl (Tamar Novas) hates Christmas with all his heart, which he spends every year on a beach away from everyone. But an unforeseen work commitment will change everything, will the rancorous troublemaker manage to overcome his worst nightmare?

Don’t miss the updates on this topic!

Follow us on Google News: go to this page and click on the button with the “star”.