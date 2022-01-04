News

Christmas Wedding Runaway film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot

James Reno
0 18 2 minutes read

A young woman runs away from her marriage. The family will find themselves celebrating two of them.

Channel 5 proposes today the film entitled Christmas Wedding Runaway. It is a sentimental film with a romantic atmosphere.

The production is from Canada, the year of realization is 2019 and the duration is one hour and 30 minutes. The vision is open to a transversal audience.

Christmas Wedding Runaway film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Harvey Crossland. Main protagonists are Maggie And Olivia Colby interpreted respectively by Sara Mitich And Candice Mausner. Also in the cast Mimi Kuzyk in the role of Nana.
Filming took place in Canada, in particular a Vancouver in the territory of British Columbia.
The production is of the Silhouette Media Group in collaboration with Nicely Entertainment And Super Channel.
The original title is Cold Feet at Christmas.

Christmas Wedding Runaway film where it is shot

Christmas Wedding Runaway film – plot of the film broadcast on Channel 5

Maggie escapes from his own marriage to a wealthy art dealer, Douglas Wilshire, because she wasn’t sure she loved him. As a snow storm breaks loose, Maggie Colby struggles to understand what’s happening to her. He takes refuge as best he can in a mountain hut.

Maggie but she is not alone: ​​in fact, her grandmother and her ex boyfriend are with her, Colt. The two thus rediscover, with the help of their sister Olivia (who has always been in love with Douglas), the true feeling that bound them since childhood.

Final spoiler

Passion rekindles between Maggie And Colt. So does the family Colby he finds himself celebrating not one, but two weddings. In fact, his sister Olivia, after confessing to Douglas of having always been in love with him, she received a flash marriage proposal.

The happy ending is guaranteed, but there will be one final twist.

Final spoiler

Christmas Wedding Runaway film – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film Christmas Wedding Runaway and the respective characters played by the actors

  • Sara Mitich: Maggie Colby
  • Candice Mausner: Olivia Colby
  • Mimi Kuzyk: Nana
  • Harmon Walsh: Colt
  • Joseph Cannata: Douglas Wilshire
  • Suzanne Cyr: Catherine Colby
  • Jonathan Breedon: Mayor
  • Shanna Armogan: invited to the wedding


Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

