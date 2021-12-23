Christmas with the Culkin

In the portrait published on the New Yorker, Jeremy Strong relates that after reading the script for Succession he had offered to play the character of Roman Roy. It is very difficult to imagine Strong, who, as can be seen from the article, seems a bit heavy type, not inclined to irony, playing the court jester, the one who, even in the most serious or dramatic situations, is always ready to shoot a series of (brilliant ) bullshit. The producer knew it well, who as Strong tells us in the end decided to entrust him with the role of Kendall, both dramatic and involuntarily comic, and deliver, with divine results, the license of the total idiot to Kieran Culkin (who in his time, as told by Jimmy Fallon, he was initially cast to play cousin Greg). The annoying voice, the vacant gaze, the presence let’s say not exactly impressive, the mocking smile, Culkin is a malevolent elf, hilarious and at times very sexy (is it serious to consider him as such? Succession forces me to ask myself similar questions). And to say that for Kieran it has not always been this way: as often happens between famous brothers and sisters, the wheel of fame turns and never stops. Just as Bella Hadid surpassed Gigi Hadid and Elle Fanning surpassed Dakota Fanning, and who knows how many other examples we could do, the ugly ex Kieran in recent years has surpassed the success of the decidedly more famous brother Macaulay, who had to “settle” to run for Gucci in Los Angeles, while showing herself quite fit.

But it is precisely in rethinking the exploits of Macaulay – the situationist wellness site parody of Goop, the adorable game of the T-shirt with Ryan Gosling, a mise en abyme to blow your mind (in 2014 Gosling was photographed wearing a T- shirt with Culkin in a photo of Life, two days later Culkin tweeted a photo of himself in a T-shirt with the photo of Gosling printed on it with the T-shirt with his photo on it. Life: Gosling responded by posting a photo with a T-shirt with Culkin’s photo with the T-shirt with Gosling’s photo with Culkin’s photo), the matter of the name (in December 2018, Culkin announced that he would legally change his name to ” Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin “after allowing fans to vote on his website to choose a new middle name, with” Macaulay Culkin “winning out of four other candidates), and the 10th most popular tweet of all time, tweeted in ‘August 2020, on the occasion of his 40th birthday: «Hey guys, do you want to feel old? I’m 40 years old. You’re welcome »- it is precisely in thinking back to Macaulay’s feats, I said, that it becomes clear that Kieran’s surreal, comic and ironic vein is not only a great actor’s performance, but a family gift.

One would say: “Who knows what a great time the Culkin’s Christmas lunches” were it not for the presence of a sore point, the same one that struck us when we discovered that Mom I missed the plane had become a junkie and, according to the press, was in danger of dying (2012, scary photos, emaciated, 50 kilos maximum, severe addiction to heroin and oxycodone) or when we found ourselves reflecting on his relationship with Michael Jackson, which he has always defended against allegations of harassment.

Their two older sisters (Jennifer Adamson, half-sister, born in 1970, and Dakota, born in 1979), died respectively in 2000 and 2008: the first at 30, of an overdose, the second at 29, hit by a car in Los Angeles. It is in his honor that Macaulay named his daughter Dakota. The Culkins are a very large family, just like the one in the famous 1990 Christmas movie: there is an older brother, Shane (1976), then comes Macaulay (1980), then Kieran (1982), Quinn (1984), Christian (1987) and the youngest, Rory (also an actor: memorable in the role of Euronymous, the metalhead protagonist of the beautiful Lords of Chaos, directed by Jonas Åkerlund). And speaking of Mom I missed the plane, when we look at it again at Christmas, let’s remember Kieran. In the film he is 7 years old but he looks much smaller: he is the cousin with huge glasses that everyone teases because he still pisses on himself when he sleeps. You will say, of course, we already knew, but it is always better to specify: as you recently recalled The Cut, there are even people who did not know that these two are brothers.