Christmas with the green pass: the rules for traveling in Italy and abroad

After a Christmas in lockdown, Italians are starting to book the next winter holidays. It should be remembered, however, that to travel you must be equipped with a green pass which, in Italy, at the moment, is valid until next December 31st but, probably, the obligation will be extended at least until the spring of 2022.

So, what will it be possible to do during the Christmas holidays? In the meantime, you must be equipped with a green pass and a mask.

Green pass at airports

Since last September 1st, access and use of the following means of transport are allowed only to subjects with green passes: airplanes, ships and ferries (except for the Strait of Messina), intercity and high-speed trains.

Green pass at the hotel

Hotels are not obliged to ask guests for green certification, except for lunch or dinner in cases where the structure provides for the possibility of receiving external guests inside.

Green pass in restaurants and pizzerias

The green pass is required to consume food at the table indoors.

Green pass in the ski resorts

The Green pass is mandatory to access the ski lifts.

Holidays abroad

As regards holidays abroad, it is necessary to frequently check the lists drawn up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Health. To date, among the countries for which there are no restrictions on both inbound and outbound travel, for example in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark (including Faroe and Greenland), Estonia, Finland, France (including Guadeloupe , Martinique, French Guiana, Réunion, Mayotte), Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands (excluding territories outside the European continent), Poland, Portugal (including Azores and Madeira), Czech Republic , Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (including the Canary Islands and other territories on the African continent), Sweden, Hungary. In the same way you can go to other European countries: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway (including Svalbard and Jan Mayen islands), Switzerland, the Republic of San Marino, Vatican City, Andorra and the Principality of Monaco. On returning, however, it is mandatory to fill in the EU Dplf form.

As for those arriving or returning from List D countries (in addition to the United States and the United Kingdom), i.e. Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Israel, Kuwait, New Zealand, Qatar, Northern Ireland (including Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus and excluding territories outside the European continent), Republic of Korea (South Korea), Rwanda, Singapore, Ukraine, Uruguay, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. To return to Italy from these states it is necessary: ​​to show the EU Dplf form, a negative buffer at 72 hours (48 for the United Kingdom), 5-day fiduciary isolation and an additional buffer after the period (Covid flights excluded). Those who have completed the vaccination course and can exhibit a negative swab upon entry will not have to observe the 5-day isolation.

For countries in list E, i.e. states not indicated in the other lists, inbound and outbound movements are authorized only for precise reasons (work, study, health, urgency, return to home) according to the rules in force. in the country of destination. Upon entry into Italy from these countries, it remains the obligation of plf, buffer at 72 hours, fiduciary isolation of 10 days and buffer at the end.

© All rights reserved