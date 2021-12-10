Christoper Nolan | struggling with his next film

(On Friday 10 December 2021)

O ppenheimer, is the title of the next movie from Christoper Nolan, which will be a biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer himself, an American physicist who is considered the “father of the atomic bomb”

Christoper Nolan, also at took of this next movie he will put all his soul, as already done with his previous masterpieces. The passion, determination and enthusiasm surrounding the project are enormous. This time Christopher Nolan, will scale back to budget, using ONLY $ 100 million. (ONLY, it’s obviously an understatement). Provided that 100 million can be considered “few”. (A real slap in the face of poverty). Everyone expects everything from this new one movie from …Read on tuttotek