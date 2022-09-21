Christophe Galtier dithyrambic towards Neymar

This evening, PSG did not play the best game of their season. But the Parisians still won against Brest (1-0). The only goal of the game was scored by Neymar on an assist from Lionel Messi. With this achievement, he alone regains the lead in the ranking of top scorers in Ligue 1 with eight achievements and overtakes Pedro Miguel Pauleta – with 110 goals – in the hierarchy of top scorers in the history of the Rouge & Bleu. At a press conference, Christophe Galtier praised his number 10 who made a great start to the season with 10 goals and 7 assists in 9 matches.

” He is a great professional”

” So I find out (that it exceeds Pauleta, editor’s note). It’s been two and a half months since I discovered the man. The player, I don’t discover him since he’s been with us for five years and I’ve always considered him to be one of the best players on the planet.. But I have a much more informed, sharp look at what I see him doing every day in his preparation, in the investment he has before the session, during the session and post-session. And if today he has overtaken Pauleta and is having a good start to the season, it is because he is putting a lot of seriousness and concentration into his work, salutes the PSG coach in remarks relayed by The Parisian He is very committed. Both on a personal level but also for his partners and for the interest of the team. He is a great professional. I knew he was a great player but he is a great professional whom I discover with pleasure every day.. »