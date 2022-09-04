Entertainment

Christophe Galtier looks back on the start of the match on the bench of Neymar against Nantes

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Christophe Galtier explained the benching of Neymar Jr against FC Nantes as a precaution to prevent him from becoming too tired. During the victory against Toulouse FC (0-3), the Brazilian international had received worrying blows.

Paris Saint-Germain again easily triumphed in Ligue 1. FC Nantes quickly reduced to ten (0-3) did not represent a big opposition for Parisians still well in legs. To do this, Christophe Galtier rotated his workforce for the Champions League on Tuesday.

The PSG tactician left Neymar Jr on the bench to the chagrin of some fans but the decision would be collective.

In a press conference, the French technician reported his discussions with the star auriverde. “There is always the risk of breaking a dynamic if the player does not accept the decision. I had a discussion with him on Friday. He had already gone out to Toulouse with fatigue and received blows. I made the decision and he accepted it well“, said Galtier, still undefeated in L1.

Even if his work will be mainly judged against national and European leaders, the new coach of the Capital seems to have created a wind of sympathy around him. Even Neymar respects his management around his physical condition.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Zendaya wears a ‘look’ that is pure trend this fall

5 mins ago

Tory Lanez is indifferent to his revelation about Drake and The Weeknd

6 mins ago

“My family and my children inspire me every day”

16 mins ago

D23 Expo 2022: Schedules in Spain of the most important presentations of the Disney Comic-Con

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button