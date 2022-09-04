Christophe Galtier looks back on the start of the match on the bench of Neymar against Nantes
Christophe Galtier explained the benching of Neymar Jr against FC Nantes as a precaution to prevent him from becoming too tired. During the victory against Toulouse FC (0-3), the Brazilian international had received worrying blows.
Paris Saint-Germain again easily triumphed in Ligue 1. FC Nantes quickly reduced to ten (0-3) did not represent a big opposition for Parisians still well in legs. To do this, Christophe Galtier rotated his workforce for the Champions League on Tuesday.
The PSG tactician left Neymar Jr on the bench to the chagrin of some fans but the decision would be collective.
In a press conference, the French technician reported his discussions with the star auriverde. “There is always the risk of breaking a dynamic if the player does not accept the decision. I had a discussion with him on Friday. He had already gone out to Toulouse with fatigue and received blows. I made the decision and he accepted it well“, said Galtier, still undefeated in L1.
Even if his work will be mainly judged against national and European leaders, the new coach of the Capital seems to have created a wind of sympathy around him. Even Neymar respects his management around his physical condition.