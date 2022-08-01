Entertainment

Christophe Galtier sends a message to Neymar and Lionel Messi after PSG

The Paris Saint-Germain coach insisted on recalling the talent of the two Parisian stars but also the importance of replacement during matches for the attackers of the capital club.

Successful first official for Galtier at the head of PSG. This Sunday evening, against Nantes (4-0), the new coach of the Ile-de-France club won his first title by winning the Champions Trophy. A title to which Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi contributed strongly by scoring three goals between them. At the microphone of Amazon Prime Videoafter the meeting, the Parisian coach insisted on recalling the importance of his two stars.

“Neymar and Messi were very heckled last season. They are players that I have observed a lot, that I watch, with whom I discuss informally. There must be a group dynamic, a team. For the “At the moment, over four or five weeks of work, things went well. Afterwards, you have to let them express themselves. They obviously have a lot of talent”.

Nevertheless, Galtier also wanted to remind his stars of the importance of replacement during the game so as not to see his team split into two blocks.

“You always have to insist on the replacement to avoid this team being cut in two. There are still some things to improve but overall I am satisfied with the preparation, with this victory and with the state of mind. From the start, these world-class players haven’t missed a training session.”

Instructions that must be respected from Saturday (9 p.m.) for the resumption of Ligue 1 for the Parisians against Clermont.

