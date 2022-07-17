Christophe Galtier sets the objectives for the tour in Japan

What’s next after this ad

Present at a press conference this Sunday, Christophe Galtier, sitting alongside Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi, answered a few questions from Japanese journalists. The opportunity for the new coach of the Parisian club to recall the reasons and objectives of this tour of Japan where PSG will play three friendly matches against Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday, then against Urawa Red Diamonds on July 23, and finally against Gamba Osaka on July 25.

“Thank you for welcoming us with such warmth and consideration, we are happy to be here and we have three preparation matches against very good teams. We know throughout the world the seriousness of Japanese football, the technical quality of each player, also associated with a lot of speed. These three matches, I hope, will help us prepare well for the Champions Trophy on July 31 in Tel Aviv. That’s what we’re here for. Once again thank you for your welcome”. Thanks supported by Mbappé: “It’s a great pleasure to be here, we had a wonderful welcome when we arrived at the hotel, we now hope to spend ten quality days preparing well and discovering all the qualities of the country. Thanks”.