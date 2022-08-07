Christophe Galtier’s incredible declaration of love to Lionel Messi

What’s next after this ad

What an introduction. For Paris Saint-Germain, as for Lionel Messi. The Argentinian and his teammates were on display for their first in the league this season, and this 5-0 victory on the lawn of Clermont. A success in which La Pulga shone, with a double at the end of the game in particular. Which earned him a nice 8/10 in our meeting notes. It didn’t happen often last season. In a press conference after the meeting, Christophe Galtier was necessarily questioned about him …

“I spoke with Leo during our stay in Japan and with the defensive sector as well to ensure that he can perform all the time. He has a very sharp, very clear tactical sense. He quickly sees where he has to put himself, the way he positions himself to play, he is in an area he likes. He likes to play with the players around him. When Leo smiles, the team smiles too”launched the French tactician, under the spell of his star.

The Messi-Mbappé duo puts the drool on the lips of Galtier

“Surprised by his gesture? No. I liked the goal. He has been playing at a very high level for 17 years. He had a difficult season last year, he was getting used to it. All seasons before, it was minimum 30 goals. From the moment he has made complete preparation, that he has his bearings in terms of his family life and his club, his team and his partners, there is no reason for him not to make a great season. When he is associated with Kylian, we will have even more offensive power.he added, already rubbing his hands.

Physically fit, particularly surrounded and better suited to the club and to life in Paris in general, Lionel Messi therefore risks being the big name of the season on the side of Paris. His last at the Parc des Princes before returning to Catalonia? This is what we hope for Barcelona, ​​but there is no doubt that if he evolves all season at this level, the Parisian management will do everything to extend his contract which expires in June…