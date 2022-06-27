Christophe Galtier’s plan for Leo Messi is taking shape

Barring a huge surprise, Christophe Galtier will be the next manager of Paris Saint-Germain. The signing is expected to take place this week. While many football observers were surprised by the choice of PSG leaders, others welcome this decision because Galtier has shown many things in the past which notably led him to the title of champion of France with LOSC during the penultimate season under the nose and beard of PSG. And if some journalists and consultants do not believe in him to lead a locker room of stars, the main concerned would already have a plan for his number 10, Lionel Messi.

Towards a 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 system

The French champion must first officially separate from Mauricio Pochettino to formalize Galtier. But for now, talks about his severance pay are stalling. They should even last a few extra days after The Team. We are talking about 15 million euros. In the meantime, Christophe Galtier is thinking about how he will play his team next season. With a priority: to put Lionel Messi in the best conditions. According to information from The TeamChristophe Galtier thinks that with a 4-4-2 scheme, Lionel Messi cannot express his full potential.

Thus, he would think of a composition in 3-5-2 or in 3-4-3 using Hakimi or Mendes in piston. ”It can be a good thing to be three behind regardless of the scheme because it’s not easy to leave two players on the tray when you have Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Ramos or even Skriniar in your squad.‘, believes the former midfielder of PSG Jérémy Clément who also insists on the fact that the attackers will have to defend.

Favre already in office to everyone’s surprise

Christophe Galtier is not yet on the Paris bench officially but we saw an unusual situation on the side of OGC Nice on Monday. Indeed, his future successor at Les Aiglons, Lucien Favre, whose arrival was recorded only on Monday, led the resumption session at the Gym, reports the daily The Team.

If Nice and Paris Saint-Germain have already found common ground on the transfer of Galtier and Favre, nothing is official for Galtier so seeing Favre on the Nice training ground surprised more than one man. . Let’s imagine that something blocks the transfer of Galtier to PSG and that he has to find himself without a club, the situation would become quite delicate…

With or without Neymar on recovery?

Neymar and Messi at FC Barcelona have worked wonders.

If PSG is counting on Messi for the recovery, this is not the case with Neymar whose behavior is criticized. ”If the behavior is not good, if you don’t give everything for the club, your place is not at Paris Saint-Germain”, President Nasser said a short time ago. And Neymar has often had a borderline attitude whether for his weight gain, his lifestyle or his delays. For the former glory of PSG, Rai, to see his compatriot leave would be a big waste: ”He has already been through a lot in his career but he is only 30 years old. He has talent and a love affair with Paris. He can do many more things for the club” assured the former PSG attacking midfielder for RMC.

To win the Champions League, Paris will have to rely on all its stars in their best physical and mental shape. With a World Cup in the middle of the season, it won’t be so simple…

