Christopher Abbott joins Emma Stone in the cast of the new film by Yorgos Lanthimos

The cast of Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos, which already includes names of the caliber of Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, is enriched by the presence of Christopher Abbott

As we learn from Deadline, Christopher Abbott joined the cast of Poor Things: the new film by the well-known director of Greek origins Yorgos Lanthimos. In addition to this new confirmation, the body of actors was already strong in the presence of Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef.

Christopher Abbott is known to the Italian public above all for the interpretations left in the horror film It Comes at Night and for having taken part in First Man – The first man, the film by Damien Chazelle starring Ryan Gosling.

As mentioned above, for Poor Things Yorgos Lanthimos wanted again Emma Stone, with which he had already collaborated on the occasion of The favorite. For this new project, the director has entrusted the role to Stone as the protagonist: a young woman killed and brought back to life with the brain of an infant.

The script, which was edited by Tony McNamara (The favorite, Cruella), takes its cue from the classic of Gothic literature Frankenstein and uses it to explore current issues such as gender identity and the use of historical memory. Although apparently absurd, it is a screenplay in line with the taste of the Greek director, who with his cinema has always experimented with the grotesque and the surreal.

