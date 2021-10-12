Christopher Coppola at the New York Neorealism Film Awards – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, OCTOBER 11 – The New York Neorealism Film Awards will present “Sammy & Quinn” the latest project directed by Christopher Coppola, brother of Oscar winner Nicolas Cage and author of several cult films such as “G-Men from Hell “. In the cast of “Sammy & Quinn” also Bailey and Dexter Coppola, exponents of the last generation of the most prolific Italian-American film family, who started with the composer Carmine Coppola, author of the music of “Il Padrino” alongside Nino Rota, now in his apex with Francis Ford Coppola, author of legendary masterpieces such as “Apocalypse Now” and who in recent years has expressed two of the most talented directors on the international scene such as Sofia and Gia Coppola.



The New York Neorealism Factory project from which the Festival took shape is a path born between New York and Rome in 2018 with the aim of scouting for independent productions and which has now become a Community that has over 300 filmmakers and writers from all continents. The founder, the Italian Michele Diomà, producer of feature films with international casts ranging from Oscar winner James Ivory to Nobel Prize winner Dario Fo commented: “I am honored and happy to host in our Community the latest work signed by Christopher Coppola, so as it is to welcome those independent projects made by directors from all over the world, who build their own works often with very few means but a lot of originality “.



Among the projects of the New York Neorealism Facory currently underway there is also a focus between cinema and school, consisting of masterclasses and screenings, designed to make middle school and high school students discover the production path that is behind a film, a project started several years ago at the prestigious Fiorello La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York, which over the years has seen alternating students such as Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and more recently Timothée Chalamet. (HANDLE).

