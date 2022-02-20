Christopher Levy: who is Avery, the girlfriend of the son of William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez | Photos | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez they announced their separation in early 2022, ending their almost two-decade courtship. Despite living in different houses, the actors remain united by her two sons: Christopher Alexander Levy and Kailey Alexandra Levy.

The eldest son of the Cuban actor is a 15-year-old teenager who excels in sports, especially basketball. A few years ago, Christopher faced a tough health crisisbecause of an accident he suffered while driving a golf cart.

After this harsh incident, the young man has been recovered and living love to the fullest for a few months, as he has shown on his social networks, where he accumulates more than 800 thousand followers. In the following lines, he knows who is the love interest of the oldest of the Levi Gutierrez.

WHO IS CHRISTOPHER LEVY’S GIRLFRIEND?

Christopher Alexander He has been very excited about a young girl of whom little is known. her name is Averywho under the user of “Avery_Mish” shares various photos with the basketball player on his account Instagram.

The couple enjoy taking selfies, where they leave romantic comments. “Love you”wrote the minor in the most recent publication of his girlfriend, to which she replies: “I love you too, handsome.”

WHAT DO WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ THINK OF THEIR SON’S RELATIONSHIP?

According to what is shown in the only post made by Avery, where William has left a ‘like’, it can be deduced that the actor has approved the romance of his son. For her part, Elizabeth has also given them the go-ahead and also follows the teenager.

WILLIAM LEVY: WHEN HIS SON CHRISTOPHER HAD AN ACCIDENT

This fact – as revealed theluxonomist– occurred in October 2020, when Alexander was driving a golf cart in Weston, in the State of Florida (United States).

According to the media, the son of William Levy He was accompanied by two friends and everything would have happened when he took a curve at high speed causing the vehicle to overturn, injuring all its occupants.

Christopher Levy He was trapped under the golf vehicle, so he had to be immediately rescued by a helicopter.

WHAT CONSEQUENCES DID CHRISTOPHER LEVY’S ACCIDENT HAVE?

Due to the impact and the speed with which the car overturned, Christopher Levy He ended up with his legs seriously affected, for which he had to undergo three surgeries. Fortunately for the family, everything went very well and the actor’s son enjoys his life with complete normality.