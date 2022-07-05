Christopher McQuarrie shows an incredible new image of Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible: Death Sentence’

Film director Christopher McQuarrie has just given fans a new look at Tom Cruise in Ethan Hunt’s next mission, Mission Impossible: Death Sentence Part One. The excuse was the 60 years that the three-time Oscar nominee has just turned, who seems to have no limit when it comes to enduring any physical challenge.

“Happy birthday Tom” McQuarrie wrote in his Tweet, reaching more than 19,000 favorites in a few hours. In the surprising image we can see how Cruise (with a harness) remains hanging from a plane, while it flies over a field. At this point, we should not be surprised by such a risky and no doubles by the protagonist of the franchise, but it is always shocking to see such a dangerous image, in the skin of a man who has no need to take that tremendous risk. A skill that his co-star, Simon Pegg, praised in a recent interview noting that “there is a chill when there is authenticity” in the scenes starring the actor from Magnolia.

The next mission impossible of the franchise owned by Paramount Pictures will be divided into two parts, released a year apart. The star-studded cast will once again feature the superstar and most of his companions who have been accompanying him for several installments: Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson among others. But without a doubt, the reappearance that has most surprised the fans of the franchise is the return of Henry Czermythe former director of the IMF who first appeared in the 1996 film directed by Brian de Palma, playing Eugene Kittridge. His is (with Cruise) one of the most famous scenes in the saga, in which the agent burst a fish tank flooding the entire restaurant and thus managing to escape the control of the agency, who they think he is a traitor.

The last two parts of Mission Impossible could be the final conclusion, at least with Tom Cruise at the helm. Of course, there is no official news confirming that Ethan Hunt could be fired, after 30 years starring in movies and saving the world. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a year to see one of the longest-running spies in film history again in action. Mission Impossible: death sentence part one will be released in theaters next July 14, 2023.