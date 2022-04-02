Christopher Nolan adds a star of the Batman trilogy for his new movie

Oppenheimerthe film about father of the atomic bomb has become one of the most anticipated titles of 2023, first for being Christopher Nolan’s new movie and second for an impressive cast of stars. To raise the hype even more, history has just recruited one of the actors who participated in the acclaimed trilogy of The Dark Knight: Gary Oldman.

Oppenheimer is not only Nolan’s new film, it is also his first film outside the Warner Bros wing. After the situation of fall experienced with TeneT due to the hybrid premieres, Christopher cut ties with the company and made himself available to the studio that could respond to his demands. Thus, after an important bid, Universal Pictures it became the director’s new studio.

Regarding the film, it is known that it is based on the Pulitzer Prize winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. This book explore the life of the brilliant mind who led the manhattan project and developed the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer’s “small” cast.

As for the cast, currently the film has signed Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt to interpret to Robert Oppenheimer and Katherine Puening Harrison, His couple. are also confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, rami maleck, Jason Clarke, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Brangh and more. Now to this very complete cast is added the great Gary Oldman.

Gary was recently interviewed for his new job Slow Horses from AppleTV+. During the chat, the actor revealed that he will meet Nolan one more time after the Batman trilogy. Although Oldman he did not comment on what his character will be, revealed that her role is planned for only one scene, which represents a page and a half of the script. According to the actor, his time for filming will be in May.

Currently the film is shooting with everything in its favor and thanks to some leaks it has been possible to see Cillian Murphy turned to Oppenheimer already Matt Damon as the director of the Manhattan Project, Leslie Groves.

Murphy and Damon on set.

Oppenheimer is scheduled for July 21, 2023.

