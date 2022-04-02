Entertainment

Christopher Nolan adds a star of the Batman trilogy for his new movie

Oppenheimerthe film about father of the atomic bomb has become one of the most anticipated titles of 2023, first for being Christopher Nolan’s new movie and second for an impressive cast of stars. To raise the hype even more, history has just recruited one of the actors who participated in the acclaimed trilogy of The Dark Knight: Gary Oldman.

Oppenheimer is not only Nolan’s new film, it is also his first film outside the Warner Bros wing. After the situation of fall experienced with TeneT due to the hybrid premieres, Christopher cut ties with the company and made himself available to the studio that could respond to his demands. Thus, after an important bid, Universal Pictures it became the director’s new studio.

