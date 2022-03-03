Christopher Nolan assembled a super cast for “Oppenheimer”

The first thing that was known about the new production of the director Christopher Nolan, beside Universal Studios in “Oppenheimer”it was that it will be Cillian Murphythe star of Peaky blinders the protagonist of the biographical film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the “fathers of the atomic bomb”.

Then it was learned that the release date of the “peak thriller” is scheduled for July 21, 2023 and that they were added to the cast Emily Bluntas Oppenheimer’s wife, in addition to Matt Damon What to play Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project that created the atomic bomb; and Robert Downey Jr., to be United States Atomic Energy Commissioner Lewis Strauss.

To them Nolan added Rami Malek (Oscar winner for Bohemian Rhapsody) Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Director Benny Safdie.

And to complete the cast, I signed a contract with Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan and Jack Quaid,Olli Haaskivi, Dylan Arnold, Jason Clarke and louis lombard

This Wednesday the director announced that they will also be part of the film James D’Arcy (The Hot Zone: Anthrax) and Michael Angarano (This Is Us).

D’Arcy and Angarano, new to the cast.

Nolan uses his social networks to share news. But he has said that from now on, with the full cast, he will only post photos of himself to avoid any kind of spoiler. And that if someone wants to spy a little there is always a Twitter user who manages to film something from the set.

Nolan and his wife Emma are working on the production and script of the biopic, based on “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, a book that was published in 2005 and won the Pulitzer prize.

