Christopher Nolan finally breaks the silence on the choice of Robert Pattinson

The Batman from Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman is one of the most anticipated films of the near future, not only in the cinecomic field.

At the moment the feature film has a release scheduled for March 2022 and, after the trailer released last year, there are many fans of the Bat Man who are anxiously awaiting new materials and rumors about the project, including of course other images.

To the DC FanDome of the next October 16 there Warner Bros. will most likely present a new trailer, but in the meantime the project has obtained an important certificate of esteem from an authority on the subject, or Christopher Nolan, the director of the Dark Knight trilogy played by Christian Bale It’s composed by Batman Begins, The dark Knight And The Dark Knight – The Return.

As part of the podcast of Happy Sad Confused, Nolan spoke briefly about the new reboot signed Reeves and his words to honey know so much of blessing: “Batman as a character benefits from reinterpretations. Matt Reeves is a great director and Rob [Pattinson] is among the greatest actors“.

In the meantime, according to rumors, the sequel to the film would have already entered production and would have obtained the “green light” from Warner Bros.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman he will follow Bruce Wayne during his first year of service, which will see him grappling with a brutal trail of murder and misdemeanor at the hands of the insane Riddler. To join Pattinson in the cast we find Zoë Kravitz like Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright in the role of James Gordon, John Turturro in the part of Carmine Falcone, Peter Skarsgaard in the guise of Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan like Stanley Merkel, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Andy Serkis in those of Alfred Pennyworth and finally Colin Farrell, who will be Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin.

The Batman will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.

Loading... Advertisements

What do you think? Tell us in the comments!

Source: CBR.com

Photo: MEGA / GC Images) Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Read also: The Batman, unveiled the costume of the Catwoman played by Zoë Kravitz [FOTO]

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED