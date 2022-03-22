Christopher Nolan will create the next generation of movie cameras

Christopher seeks to show the seventh art as it has never been seen before, with better image quality.

Cinema has existed since 1895, we all know the seventh art, although this time, the director, Christopher Nolan, wants to do something different from what we have already seen.

It may interest you: Warner Bros confirms the production of Soy Leyenda 2

Nolan is known worldwide for movies like Following (1998), Memento (2000), Insomnia (2002), Batman Begins (2005), The Final Trick (2006), The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), The Dark Knight : The Legend Rises (2012), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017) and Tenet (2020).

And right now Oppenheimer is shooting, a story that will focus on one of the fathers of the atomic bomb.

Something that characterizes and highlights Christopher is, in addition to his incredible scripts, his preference for practical effects over CGI in excess. Adding that he always chooses to shoot in IMAX to have a perfect image for the tapes and thus be able to enjoy them in the best way on the big screen.

Now the director has teamed up with IMAX, Kodak, Panavision, Fotokem and various film directors to create the next generation of film cameras.

As of 2023, the movies with the best visual quality may be shot by Nolan. However, he is not the only one who will have a contribution in the cinema, since we also find Jordan Peele (Let me out, Us) and cinematographers such as Rachel Morrison (Black Panther), Linus Sandgren (La La Land), Bradford Young ( Arrival), Hoyte van Hoytema (Tenet) and Dan Mindel (Star Trek).

For this new project, Oppenheimer will draw on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The story unfolds in a scientist, creator of the atomic bomb and who later had to live with the consequences of his invention.

“Now I have become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

The cast will include stars such as Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Jack Quaid, Robert Downey Jr, Josh Hartnett and Rami Malek.

WGGB