Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to Cover 45-Year History of the Father of the Atomic Bomb

It will hit theaters in July next year. oppenheimerthe new film of Christopher Nolan in which the director of Interstellar, The Dark Knight either Insomnia will delve into the life of the man who was decisive in the creation of the atomic bomb. A story that will star Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and whose plot will cover almost half a century.

This was revealed by veteran costume designer Ellen Mirojnick, who has previously collaborated with Steven Soderbergh, Paul Verhoeven, Kathryn Bigelow, Steven Spielberg, John Woo and many more, is working with Nolan for the first time on Oppenheimer and has shared new details on the From Tailors with Love podcast.

“Oppenheimer covers 45 years and much of this time will focus on the Los Alamos era and Oppenheimer’s life, from beginning to end.“, pointed out Mirojnick, thus referring to the Los Alamos Laboratory, in New Mexico, where the main character developed the atomic bomb with a work team that began with a few hundred workers in 1943 and reached more than 6,000 troops in 1945, when the first bomb was detonated on July 16 of that year.

As for the 45-year length of the film to which the costume designer refers, Oppenheimer was born in 1904 in New York and He died in 1967 at the age of 62 from throat cancer. so these statements come to confirm that Nolan’s tape goes beyond the invention of the atomic bomb.

In the interview, Mirojnick also revealed that he was brought onto the project as Nolan’s regular costume designer Jeffrey Kurland was unavailable and highlights the level of efficiency, demand and meticulousness that the director of Origin or Mememento prints on all his shoots.

“It came up very quickly and you had to shoot very fast (…) Chris demands the highest level of your work that you can achieve. You have to understand his vision, be able to make his vision possible and that’s every single piece of clothing.. He knows each piece of clothing before it goes on set, before the actor moves. It is the catalyst of all sensations. Everything starts with him and everything goes through him before it is seen in the movie.“he points out.

Oppenheimer, the story of the father of the atomic bomb whose script is also signed by Nolan as an adaptation of American Prometheusthe book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, will be the director’s first film with Universal Pictures After his departure from Warner Bros. after the discrepancies with the study for its strategy of simultaneous releases in cinema and streaming during the pandemic.

Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Casey Affleck, and Michael Angarano are some of the names that complete the stellar cast of the film.