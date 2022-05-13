Christopher Walken Joins ‘Dune 2’: This is Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s Enemy – CINEMABLEND

The actor thus joins the new signings of Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Denis Villeneuve directs the second installment of the film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel.

Dunes 2, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, has found its emperor. Christopher Walken has joined the new installment of the saga in the role of Shaddam IVthe man who rules the entire universe and the enemy of the Atreides.

Thus, the winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1978 for The hunter, joins a cast that has recently welcomed Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. pug, Yelena in it Marvel Cinematic Universewill get under the skin of the irulan princess, daughter of the emperor. Butler, who plays the king of ‘rock & roll’ in the Baz Luhrmann ‘biopic’ Elvisin that of Feyd-Rauthaanother of the enemies of the Atreides.

In the story written by Herbert, Emperor Shaddam IV only appears at the end of dunes. This character, who is continually mentioned throughout the book, conspires with the harkonnen -the great enemy of the Atreides house- to send the protagonist family to Arrakis with the excuse of supervising the extraction of the precious melange spice and ending them. Shaddam IV felt threatened by the charisma of the Duke Leto Atreidesa leader with great recognition among the people.

Bene Gesserit and daughter of the emperor: This would be the character of Florence Pugh in ‘Dune 2’

if you have seen dunes you know what happened to the Atreides family: Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) dies when the Harkonnens, led by the baron vladimir (Stellan Skarsgård) arrives on Arrakis with the Sardaukar -the emperor’s elite military force- and Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) have to flee. Finally, they meet the Fremen -the indigenous tribe of Arrakis- and, after a duel to the death with one of them, mother and son leave with the group led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and chani (Zendaya).

Dunes 2 will narrate how Paul Atreides and Jessica become members of the Fremen and how they have to face new threats. Villeneuve has stated that he would like to make a trilogy adapting the novel. Messiah of Dune, the second book in the series. So if that’s the case, Pugh and Walken’s characters will continue to play a key role in a potential sequel.

As we have already mentioned, Butler will get into the shoes of Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of Baron Harkonnen and his choice to rule Arrakis.

More Harkonnen and the introduction of a new villain: ‘Dune 2’ begins filming at the end of summer

plans for Dunes 2 are that filming starts this summer in budapest again with Villeneuve as director. The director has co-written the script for the sequel with Jon Spaihts. According to Villeneuve’s statements, Chani will be the main protagonist of the new installment. In dunes, Zendaya’s character gets very little screen time. If everything goes as agreed, Dunes 2 will hit theaters in October 2023.

dunes collection more than 400 million dollars around the world. Although the figures seem low, it must be taken into account that the film was released in September 2021, when there were still restrictions on theaters due to the coronavirus crisis. The movie added 10 nominations at the 2022 Oscars and won a total of six. Five of them in technical categories: Best editing, Best visual effects, Best production design, Best cinematography, Best soundtrack and Best sound.

