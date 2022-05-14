Christopher Walken will be the Emperor in Dune Part 2

Image : Stephane De Sakutin (Getty Images)

Warner Bros. and Legendary already they have found the one who will be their Emperor Shaddam in the new installment of Dune. According to magazine dead line, Christopher Walken has been the chosen for the long-awaited sequel by Denis Villeneuve to the well-known saga of Science fiction.

Walken joins the newly announced cast members in the studio among those who are Florence Pugh, who will play the Emperor’s daughter, Princess Irulan, and Austin Butler, who assumed the role of villain House Feyd-Rautha Harkonnens. Of those present at the first installment of Dune that premiered last year we will see to Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin.

Villeneuve came back to direct the continuation of his adaptation of the first book in the saga of Frank Herbert, dunes. The first part covers practically the first half of the story and served to introduce the public a sample of the dense mythology that awaits us. In the sequelwe will probably see how Paul (Chalamet) and Jessica (Ferguson) join among the Fremen as Arrakis falls into political turmoil due to House rule Harkonnens. Emperor Shaddam, represented by walken, will play an important role in this conflict, and we are very excited to see his interpretation of the character.

The movie’s release date is fast approaching and Villeneuve recently spoke about his lack of time in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “The good news is that it has already been done. a lot of work in terms of design, casting, locations and script . So we are not starting from scratch. It’s not much time, but I’ll try to face its T e challenge because it is important to me that the audience sees the second part as soon as possible. It is not a sequel where there is another episode or another story with the same characters. In fact, it has direct continuity with the first film. It’s the second part of the big movie I’m trying to make. So the sooner the better.”

Dunes: Part 2 It will be released on October 20, 2023.