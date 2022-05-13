Christopher Walken will play Emperor Shaddam IV in “Dune 2″

Christopher Walken, whose last roles have been in the series “The Outlaws” and “Separation”, completes the main cast of “Dune 2”. Photo: Archive

Christopher Walken joins the cast of the “Dune” sequel, where he will play Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe.

The veteran actor will thus join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, among others, in the cast of the sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve.

(We recommend: Elizabeth Olsen and power in the Marvel Multiverse)

Although his character does not appear in the first film, released last year at the same time in theaters and on HBO Max, he was the catalyst for the story, since he was the one who ordered House Atreides to carry out a mission doomed to failure: take control of the planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, where the drug-spice known as Melange is produced.

Dune (2021) Official Subtitled Trailer

Emperor Shaddam IV did so by allying himself with the House Harkonnen, staunch enemies of Atreides, for generations and former rulers of Arrakis. As reported in the first installment of the saga, they manage to end the life of Leto Atreides and regain power on the planet.

(Also read: María José Vargas: the most rebellious of “Las Villamizar”)

However, his plan was incomplete, as Paul Atreides and his mother Lady Jeesica managed to escape and take refuge with the Fremen, who will see in the young Atreides a kind of messianic figure called to fulfill an ancient prophecy.

Separation — Official Trailer | AppleTV+

The sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve, whose first part grossed more than 400 million dollars worldwide and won six Oscars, will begin filming this summer and will be released, if all goes according to schedule, in October 2023.

(Also: Almudena Amor: the Spanish revelation)

Christopher Walken, whose last roles have been in the series “The Outlaws”, from Prime Video, and “Separation”, from Apple TV, thus completes the main cast of actors who will star in “Dune 2″.

The Outlaws – Official Trailer | Prime Video

Along with the 79-year-old actor, the film confirmed a few months ago the names of Florence Pugh (“Black Widow”) as Princess Irulan, daughter of the Emperor played by Walken; and Austin Butler (who will star in “Elvis”) as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the heir presumptive to the Harkonnen dynasty.

(We recommend: Olivia Rodrigo, the new era of pop)

They will join Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica Atreides), Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Stellan Skarsgard (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat), and Dave Bautista (Rabban Harkonnen), who all appeared in the first film.