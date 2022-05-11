Christos Chris George Karlos 1932 2022, death notice, necrology, obituary

Obituary of Christos “Chris” George Karlos

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather; Chris Karlos on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the age of 89. Loving husband to Audrey and father to Patricia (Gary), George (Wendy), and Diane (Barry). Adored grandfather to Julia and Melissa. Beloved uncle to George, great uncle to Andreas, Gabriella and Sylvia, great-great uncle to Daniel. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family, both here and in his homeland of Greece. Thank you to his PSW workers Irma, Mariah, and Anna for all their help. Visitation will be held at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek on Friday, May 13th from 3 pm- 5 pm and 6 pm – 8 pm Funeral Service will also be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, May 14th at 9:30 am Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society in Chris’s memory. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.donaldvbrown.ca for the Karlos family.

1932 2022

